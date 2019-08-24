Still-free Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell likely cooperating with prosecutors: Vanity Fair columnist
High-powered wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein may have committed suicide — but the case looking into his alleged involvement in trafficking and raping teenage girls is far from over. One particular loose end is Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was close friends with Epstein — and who is accused of helping to groom Epstein’s victims, and who has seemingly disappeared.
As Vanity Fair contributor William Cohen told MSNBC’s Alex Witt, Maxwell is likely not really on the lam at all — she may be helping prosecutors in secret, to lull Epstein’s other co-conspirators into a false sense of security.
“Can I ask you about Ghislaine Maxwell?” said Witt. “Because she allegedly staged that fast food photo at the In-N-Out burger in Los Angeles. Do authorities know where she is? Is she in L.A.?”
“I don’t know where she is,” said Cohen. “She was maybe in Manchester-by-the-Sea, on the north coast of Massachusetts, the week before, with a wealthy technology entrepreneur.”
But, he added, “I’m sure they know where she is. My bet is she is cooperating. My bet, this is one big head fake, they know exactly where she is, and she’s trying to save her skin now because she’s the focus of a worldwide womanhunt, if you will.”
“Yeah, and potentially a lot of civil accusations, that’s for sure,” agreed Witt.
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Wall Street Journal drops a truth-bomb on Trump over his market-destroying trade war: ‘Everyone loses’
In yet another blast from the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, the editors looked back at Friday's stock market free fall and pointed the finger directly at President Donald Trump and his "trade-war general" Peter Navarro for being the main culprits.
After Friday's disastrous stock market session that took a major downturn due to the escalation of the trade war -- with China and Trump ordering billions of dollars in new tariffs -- the Journal pointed out that there will be no winners.
Breaking Banner
G7 off to a rough start as Trump aides slam host Macron’s agenda
With President Donald Trump at the latest G7 summit, all eyes are on the interactions between him and French President Emmanuel Macron. The two world leaders started off amicably, exchanging pleasantries, but behind the scenes, things have grown contentious.
According to Politico, Trump officials are railing against Macron, accusing him of trying to "fracture" the summit by steering the negotiations away from trade and into areas like climate change.
This development comes after Trump harshly criticized Macron for enacting a tax on digital services, which could increase costs for American tech companies like Google and Facebook. Trump threatened that if France does not suspend its "unfair" digital tax, "we'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before." It is a threat that Trump has made repeatedly over the last few weeks whenever he has gotten angry at France.
Breaking Banner
A likely recession could doom Trump
President Donald Trump is worried that there will be a recession before the 2020 election. For once, he is right about something.
This article first appeared in Salon.
"The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well. Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession," Trump tweeted on Friday in a clear attempt to assuage concerns. "They are willing to lose their wealth, or a big part of it, just for the possibility of winning the Election. But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people!"