Still-free Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell likely cooperating with prosecutors: Vanity Fair columnist

High-powered wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein may have committed suicide — but the case looking into his alleged involvement in trafficking and raping teenage girls is far from over. One particular loose end is Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was close friends with Epstein — and who is accused of helping to groom Epstein’s victims, and who has seemingly disappeared.

As Vanity Fair contributor William Cohen told MSNBC’s Alex Witt, Maxwell is likely not really on the lam at all — she may be helping prosecutors in secret, to lull Epstein’s other co-conspirators into a false sense of security.

“Can I ask you about Ghislaine Maxwell?” said Witt. “Because she allegedly staged that fast food photo at the In-N-Out burger in Los Angeles. Do authorities know where she is? Is she in L.A.?”

“I don’t know where she is,” said Cohen. “She was maybe in Manchester-by-the-Sea, on the north coast of Massachusetts, the week before, with a wealthy technology entrepreneur.”

But, he added, “I’m sure they know where she is. My bet is she is cooperating. My bet, this is one big head fake, they know exactly where she is, and she’s trying to save her skin now because she’s the focus of a worldwide womanhunt, if you will.”

“Yeah, and potentially a lot of civil accusations, that’s for sure,” agreed Witt.

Watch below: