Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Sugar highs are temporary’: Robert Reich warns Trump’s economic policy is ‘extremely dangerous’ and could crash everything

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich warned anchor Ari Melber that President Donald Trump’s “extremely dangerous” economic agenda could finally end the “sugar high” of the stock market and send America into a tailspin.

“I think there are two big issues here,” said Reich. “He did not contribute to the fact that it’s a very, very long recovery. Long in the tooth. You get to nine or ten years and you’re almost definitely going to have a recession. But what he contributed to is, number one, this huge tax cut that was kind of steroidal lift, it was kind of a sugar high for the entire stock market that could not go on. It was temporary. Sugar highs are temporary.”

“The second thing is China,” said Reich. “This trade war with China, not only is there no strategy, but it also is extremely dangerous. This is the largest and second-largest economies in the entire world. And to have them going at each other is dangerous for the whole world economy.”

“This is the most unfocused president,” added Reich. “This is a president who not only doesn’t know details, but he lies about the details he does know. No, there’s not going to be any focus. There’s no economic strategy. There’s nobody around him capable of even advising him and having him listen to on economic strategy.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP chairwoman ridiculed after boasting Trump is statistically tied with Biden, Sanders, and Warren in North Carolina

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gleefully trumpeted the results of a poll from the conservative Civitas Institute on the state of the presidential race in North Carolina, suggesting that the results mean "four more years" for President Donald Trump:

New @NCCivitas polling in swing-state North Carolina has @realDonaldTrump beating every leading 2020 Democrat!

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Like bombs going off’: Philadelphia woman describes terrifying scene of latest mass shooting

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

There was the smell of gunpowder everywhere, one Philadelphia resident described just yards from where Wednesday's mass shooting in a northern neighborhood of the city. Thus far, it has been reported that at least five officers have been shot, one in either the head or chest.

She said that before the police showed up, there were people scattered everywhere when the gunfire began. She went on to not that during the daytime, children are playing in a playground nearby.

Continue Reading
 

CNN

Trump is driving the American economy into the ground just like he did with his casinos: Tom Steyer

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Tom Steyer, the billionaire progressive activist who founded Need to Impeach and is now running for president, told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump is leading America to economic ruination — and will make it all but impossible to use our normal methods to alleviate recessions.

"What would you say to those American families who are feeling rather optimistic about this Trump economy?" asked Blitzer.

"I would say this," said Steyer. "What Mr. Trump has done is what he did when he was running Atlantic City casinos into the ground. He's over-promised and alleged up and borrowed a ton of money. It feels very good in the short run. But long-term, he's not doing the things that actually make Americans safe, prosperous and well-paid. He's not investing in education, he's continuing to favor only the richest Americans. Actually more equal societies where the money is spread more evenly throughout our much more stable."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image