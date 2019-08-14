‘Sugar highs are temporary’: Robert Reich warns Trump’s economic policy is ‘extremely dangerous’ and could crash everything
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich warned anchor Ari Melber that President Donald Trump’s “extremely dangerous” economic agenda could finally end the “sugar high” of the stock market and send America into a tailspin.
“I think there are two big issues here,” said Reich. “He did not contribute to the fact that it’s a very, very long recovery. Long in the tooth. You get to nine or ten years and you’re almost definitely going to have a recession. But what he contributed to is, number one, this huge tax cut that was kind of steroidal lift, it was kind of a sugar high for the entire stock market that could not go on. It was temporary. Sugar highs are temporary.”
“The second thing is China,” said Reich. “This trade war with China, not only is there no strategy, but it also is extremely dangerous. This is the largest and second-largest economies in the entire world. And to have them going at each other is dangerous for the whole world economy.”
“This is the most unfocused president,” added Reich. “This is a president who not only doesn’t know details, but he lies about the details he does know. No, there’s not going to be any focus. There’s no economic strategy. There’s nobody around him capable of even advising him and having him listen to on economic strategy.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
GOP chairwoman ridiculed after boasting Trump is statistically tied with Biden, Sanders, and Warren in North Carolina
On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gleefully trumpeted the results of a poll from the conservative Civitas Institute on the state of the presidential race in North Carolina, suggesting that the results mean "four more years" for President Donald Trump:
New @NCCivitas polling in swing-state North Carolina has @realDonaldTrump beating every leading 2020 Democrat!
‘Like bombs going off’: Philadelphia woman describes terrifying scene of latest mass shooting
There was the smell of gunpowder everywhere, one Philadelphia resident described just yards from where Wednesday's mass shooting in a northern neighborhood of the city. Thus far, it has been reported that at least five officers have been shot, one in either the head or chest.
She said that before the police showed up, there were people scattered everywhere when the gunfire began. She went on to not that during the daytime, children are playing in a playground nearby.
CNN
Trump is driving the American economy into the ground just like he did with his casinos: Tom Steyer
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Tom Steyer, the billionaire progressive activist who founded Need to Impeach and is now running for president, told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump is leading America to economic ruination — and will make it all but impossible to use our normal methods to alleviate recessions.
"What would you say to those American families who are feeling rather optimistic about this Trump economy?" asked Blitzer.
"I would say this," said Steyer. "What Mr. Trump has done is what he did when he was running Atlantic City casinos into the ground. He's over-promised and alleged up and borrowed a ton of money. It feels very good in the short run. But long-term, he's not doing the things that actually make Americans safe, prosperous and well-paid. He's not investing in education, he's continuing to favor only the richest Americans. Actually more equal societies where the money is spread more evenly throughout our much more stable."