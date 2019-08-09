Tea Party Republican cheers on Dems for calling out Trump as a white supremacist

Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Il) reviewed President Donald Trump’s week and called it lousy — then proceeded to give a thumbs-up to Democrats who have finally called the president a “white supremacist.”

Speaking with host Pamela Brown, Walsh called Trump’s highly-orchestrated visit with mass-shooting survivors in Dayton and El Paso a disaster and dismissed reports the president would do anything about gun laws.

“The problem here, Pamela, and it’s always a problem with President Trump, and you know this, you just can’t believe anything he says,” he explained. “He’s been down this road on gun control before and nobody knows where he stands. nobody generally knows where he stands on any issue, which is why I think [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the Republicans rightly are trying to just slow walk this.”

“This is just the president right now playing politics because, let’s be honest, he had a horrible week this week,” he added.

Asked about the name-calling of Trump by Democrats, Walsh said it was deserved.

“Let me ask you about this reporting from Axios that Trump campaign officials think the president will benefit from being called a white supremacist by the Democrats,” Brown suggested. “They actually believe it will embolden his base. What do you think about the campaign’s view of these claims that he’s a white supremacist?”

“Pamela, Trump believes and people around Trump believe the only way he can win is to divide this country again. How sad is that?” Walsh shot back. “So all he’s doing is he’s speaking to his 35 percent of the American people who would do anything for him. But this doesn’t play with the vast majority of the American people.”

“But could it backfire on Democrats?” Brown pressed. “The point is could it backfire on the Democrats calling him a white supremacist and going out there and saying that?”

“No, I don’t think so because this president has given them the opportunity to do that,” Walsh explained. “Whether he’s a white supremacist or not, Pamela, he dips his toes into that pool every day that he campaigns. He certainly is encouraging this ugly bigotry and racism that we’re seeing around the country right now.”

Watch below: