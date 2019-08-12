Teen rapist gets zero jail time because the judge was impressed with his athletic ‘talents’
A New Zealand teenager who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl won’t be able to erase the charges from his record, but that’s the only punishment he’ll receive, according to the New Zealand news outlet Stuff.
The teenager, who is now 18 and was not identified by name, has plans to become a “professional sportsman” and has already “represented New Zealand on the world stage.” After the judge learned of his athletic accomplishments, it apparently contributed to his decision to allow the teen to avoid jail time.
The rape allegedly took place during a school trip where the teen was drinking alcohol with the 14-year-old victim and began to kiss her. The girl then said she felt uncomfortable with the ordeal and went to bed. It was then that the teen went to her room and performed oral sex on her. The next day, he allegedly forced the girl to perform oral sex on him, saying that she “owed” it to him.
During a party 5 months later, the teen was kissing another girl who this time was his own age. When he tried to forcibly remove her clothes, the girl tried to resist him and he forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her on the hood of a car.
Despite acknowledging the horrific nature of the attacks during the teen’s sentencing, the judge made a point to mention his athletic accomplishments.
“You are an avid and talented [sportsman, having competed] at a high-level and that includes representing New Zealand overseas,” Judge Tony Fitzgerald reportedly said. “Your goal is to be a professional [sportsman] and compete internationally. References provided tell of your outstanding talent and your potential bright future.”
Judge Fitzgerald gave the teen credit for his “talents,” the remorse he allegedly showed, his participation in a rehabilitation course, the 200 hours of community service he completed, and his lack of a criminal past. Ultimately, the teen’s only punishment will be a blemish on his record.
Speaking to Stuff, sexual abuse victims’ advocate Kathryn McPhillips said that while she recognizes that youth courts should primarily give children second chances, the judge’s ruling ignores the rights of the victim.
“But where are the rights of the victim in that?” she said. “How does the victim get their life back? They don’t.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Teen rapist gets zero jail time because the judge was impressed with his athletic ‘talents’
A New Zealand teenager who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl won't be able to erase the charges from his record, but that's the only punishment he'll receive, according to the New Zealand news outlet Stuff.
The teenager, who is now 18 and was not identified by name, has plans to become a "professional sportsman" and has already "represented New Zealand on the world stage." After the judge learned of his athletic accomplishments, it apparently contributed to his decision to allow the teen to avoid jail time.
‘I’m still trying to figure out what covfefe is’: MSNBC pundit cautions Trump against ‘mental fitness’ arguments
President Donald Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden over the weekend, challenging his "mental fitness" for the presidency after typical gaffes Biden is known for.
As stand-in MSNBC host Chris Jansing noted, there is a considerable difference between Biden's misstatements or language flubs, and Trump's over 12,000 lies to the American people. The numbers are getting worse as well, she pointed out. Trump initially had an average of 13 lies each day, but as of April, that's increased to an average of 20 lies per day.
Bolton says US to ‘move very quickly’ on post-Brexit trade deal
US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Monday that Washington wanted "to move very quickly" on a trade deal with Britain after it leaves the EU, and that the White House would wait until after Brexit to address various security concerns.
The hawkish White House aide spoke in London after becoming the most senior official from Donald Trump's administration to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson since he succeeded Theresa May as UK government leader last month.
"We want to move very quickly. We wish we could have moved further along in this with the prior government" Bolton said of a potential trade deal.