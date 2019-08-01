Texas school superintendent suspended for head-butting colleague while drunk at a Whataburger

According to a report from CBS-DFW, the school board for the Ysleta Independent School District in El Paso has suspended Superintendent Xavier De La Torre for a drunken altercation that occurred back in June where he head-butted one of his colleagues.

The report states that the board just became aware of the incident which occurred at a popular Whataburger.

According to police, DeLa Torre was in San Antonio attending a seminar and that he appeared to be intoxicated while eating at a fast food location when he head-butted Superintendent Jose Espinoza of the Socorro Independent School District. Police state that Espinoza punched De La Torre in self-defense.

No criminal charges were filed, but one parent said they were appalled at De La Torre’s behavior and said that he deserved to be fired instead of suspended for three days.

“Knowing the facts that he was belligerent and drunk, I would basically ask the board members to fire him,” Daniel De La Cruz complained. “That is not a way to represent our community. It’s an embarrassment; it’s a disgrace.”

For his part, De La Cruz denied the head-butting said he wasn’t the aggressor.

You can watch below: