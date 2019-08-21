‘That was anti-Semitism!’ ADL leader rips Trump apart on CNN over ‘disloyalty’ smear of US Jews

President Donald Trump’s accusation that American Jews who vote for Democrats are somehow “disloyal” earned him a furious denunciation on CNN Wednesday from Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

During an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Greenblatt was asked about Trump’s declaration that “any Jewish people” who vote for Democrats have “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Greenblatt did not hold back in his disgust about what the president said.

“I will be exactly clear on what that was: Anti-Semitism,” Greenblatt said. “The charge of disloyalty or dual loyalty has been used against Jews for thousands of years. In Europe it was used, for 1500 years, to say that Jews were not sufficiently loyal to the church or the crown, and so they justified persecuting, marginalizing, and murdering Jews in the places where they lived.”

Later in the segment, Sciutto asked Greenblatt what he made of Trump approvingly quoting a right-wing talk show host who said the president was treated like the “king of Israel” when he traveled there.

The ADL chief was once again aghast.

“Literally, it’s hard to think of something less kosher than telling the Jewish people you’re the king of Israel, and therefore we should have some fidelity to you for that reason,” he said. “I don’t know if he’s read the Bible, but in the Old Testament, that’s not what we believe.”

Watch the full interview below.