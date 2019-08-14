Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The cat is out of the bag’: Secret funders of centrist Democratic group Third Way revealed as infamous American oligarchs in new book

Published

1 min ago

on

Koch Industries secretly funded a report by Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank, to sell liberals on their trade agenda, according to the new book “Kochland” by investigative reporter Christopher Leonard.

The Kochs enlisted the help of Third Way, a corporate-funded centrist group that has long opposed progressive populists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, after the Democrats won control of Congress in 2006, according to excerpts from Leonard’s book published by The Intercept. Concerned that Democrats were souring on free trade, which threatened their oil importation business, the Kochs sought to use the group to promote free trade to Democrats.

Third Way issued a report, titled “Why Lou Dobbs is Winning” — a reference to the right-wing Fox News host’s economic nationalist agenda — in November 2007. The report warned of a “new and powerful populist strain has emerged on both the left and the right of American politics that threatens to turn the nation fearful and inward.”

The group did not report any funding from Koch Industries or their affiliates, but it did thank Koch Industries lobbyist and former Koch executive Rob Hall “for his support in helping us conceive of and design Third Way’s trade project.”

The report warned that polls found that voters believed free trade costs jobs and benefited large companies. Leonard noted in the book that the angst over these trade policies was well founded because “they did not deliver the economic benefits they had promised to huge swaths of the American population.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report urged Democrats to “counter neopopulism effectively” with a “new policy and message approach that can and will be more effective” in promoting free trade.

The report was released in 2007 in coordination with two members of Congress, Rep. Joe Crowley of New York and Rep. Melissa Bean of Illinois.

“We all have to begin to speak differently about trade, how it benefits the economy and foreign policy, how it helps Americans and people abroad,” Crowley told Politico that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowley later became the fourth-ranked Democrat in the House before losing his 2018 Democratic primary race to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He now works at a lobbying firm and chairs a group fighting to pass Trump’s revised NAFTA deal. Bean went on to work for JPMorgan Chase before being named chief executive of a wealth management and advisory firm.

The outreach to Third Way was far from the Kochs’ only effort to influence Democratic politics, although it has been more customary for the billionaire brothers to back Republicans. Koch Industries was also a member of the executive council of the Democratic Leadership Council, another centrist group aimed at countering progressives inside the party. Hall, whom Third Way thanked for conceiving and designing its report, was a member of the DLC’s event committee.

Third Way has continued to criticize progressive populists in recent years, particularly those who oppose free trade policies, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., both of whom are 2020 presidential candidates Third Way leaders wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in 2013 attacking Warren and arguing she would take the party off a “populist cliff.” The authors claimed that “nothing would be more disastrous for Democrats” than to support Warren’s proposed economic reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, as Warren rose in the polls of likely Democratic voters, the group changed its mind about her, arguing that Warren’s policies are “manageable” because she “believes in capitalism.” The group has said it still views Sanders as an “existential threat.”

“The cat is out of the bag. The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly ‘anybody but Bernie,’” Sanders tweeted after the group came around to Warren’s candidacy. “They know our progressive agenda of Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major new recession warning sign sends market futures tumbling downward

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

The financial world was hit on Wednesday with a major new red flag about a potential recession that sent stock market futures tumbling downward.

As Bloomberg reports, the yield on the ten-year U.S. Treasury bond has dropped below the yield of the two-year U.S. Treasury bond for the first time since 2007, which many market observers say is a leading indicator of a coming recession.

Yields on ten-year bonds are usually higher than yields on two-year bonds because there is greater risk involved in investing in a long-term bond, which means investors in those bonds demand higher payouts than investors in short-term bonds.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Investigation reveals dozens of criminal cases invoking Trump ‘in direct connection’ with violent acts and threats

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

Last week, under fire for his rhetoric, President Donald Trump actually claimed he thinks it “brings people together.” An ABC News investigation finds that the people President Trump’s rhetoric “brings together” include mostly white men, in criminal cases involving violence, threats, and alleged assaults against mostly minorities, including African Americans, Latinos, Muslims, and gay men.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: US taxpayers paid Trump hotel thousands to fund Don Jr’s Canadian hunting trip

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

New documents obtained by Politico are raising new questions about how the Trump family is using the presidency to enrich itself.

The documents reveal that American taxpayers in 2017 had to foot a $5,700 bill to cover Secret Service expenses at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver while Donald Trump Jr. was staying there during a hunting trip to Canada.

This is on top of the $20,000 that the Secret Service spent at the Vancouver Trump hotel when the Trump family attended its grand opening in early 2017, just after the president was inaugurated.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image