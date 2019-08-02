The View’s audience howls in laughter after Bill de Blasio easily brushes back Meghan McCain’s attack
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio gently schooled Meghan McCain after she got in his face for campaigning for president in Iowa as a blackout hit parts of Manhattan.
The Democratic presidential candidate appeared Friday on “The View,” and the conservative McCain questioned his out-of-state travel July 13 — when an operational failure plunged portions of the city into darkness for about five hours.
“You were heavily criticized for campaigning in Iowa during the blackout in New York City,” McCain said. “That blackout impacted where I live, it impacted the service people who work there and had to stay up to 4:00 in the morning getting the air conditioners back on, and a group of New Yorkers took out a series of billboards in Iowa reminding you that New Yorkers need your attention.”
“How will ignoring your city in the middle of a historical blackout to campaign to basically no one in Iowa change that?” she added.
De Blasio reminded her that he arrived in Iowa before the blackout hit by surprise back home.
“Meghan, listen, respectfully, as the first blackout in 13 years,” he said, “it’s not something we were ever was told was coming, obviously. I was in Iowa at a series of events, and late on a Saturday night suddenly we’re dealing with a blackout. I immediately got on the phone to my team and made sure everyone was in the right position. Our first responders did an amazing job. It went on for five hours, and thank god, not a single person got injured. In fact, it proved just how prepared New York City is for these things.”
“Respectfully,” de Blasio added, as the audience laughed, “the way you made it sound it was like it was a scheduled blackout and I decided to go someplace else. That’s not how it happens.”
Impeachment is coming — and here’s why the August recess could tip the scales
The presidential oath of office is just one sentence:
I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
"Preserve, protect and defend" can be open to interpretation and many of us will have different ideas of what that might mean. But I don't think there's anyone in the country, of any political stripe, who does not think that the president has a sworn obligation to protect the nation from attack by a foreign nation. It's the most important duty of the job.
Florida pastor arrested for shoving hand down restaurant manager’s blouse after she confronted him over anti-gay comment
A Florida pastor has been arrested on charges of battery after he was accused of shoving his hand down the blouse of a restaurant manager after she confronted him over an anti-gay comment he wrote on his bill.
The Naples Daily News reports that Frederic Sterry Smith, 62, was charged with simple battery after the incident outside of Milagro On 12 Latin Kitchen, in downtown St. Augustine.
According to the report, Smith -- who identifies himself on his Facebook page (since taken down) as a minister and president of non-profit Servant’s Heart Disaster Relief “evangelical hands-on ministry" -- had finished a meal at the restaurant and, when presented with the bill, left no tip but wrote, "If he wasn't gay."
Odds of a recession ‘very high’ because of Trump’s trade wars: Moody’s chief economist
Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi went on CNN Friday to warn that President Donald Trump's latest trade war moves against China could very well throw the United States into a recession.
While discussing Trump's surprise announcement on Thursday that he would be placing a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Zandi argued that this new tax increase could be a tipping point that sends the economy on a downward trajectory.
"If the president follows through on these tariffs, that is the fodder for recession," he said. "Business people are already very, very nervous about what's going on. They pulled back on their investment spending, the next thing is they're start pulling back on their hiring. Once they do that, unemployment will rise and that will be a problem."