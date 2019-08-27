‘Theft is not innovation’: Ex-Google engineer charged with theft of autonomous car secrets
A former Google engineer was hit with criminal charges Tuesday alleging he stole trade secrets from the technology giant’s self-driving car project and took them to Uber.
If convicted on the charges, Anthony Levandowski faces a up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according federal prosecutors who announced the criminal indictment.
“All of us have the right to change jobs, none of us has the right to fill our pockets on the way out the door,” US Attorney David Anderson said in a release announcing 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets.
Levandowski, 39, was a founding member of the group that worked on Waymo, a Google self-driving car project that is now a unit at parent company Alphabet.
Levandowski worked on the project from 2009 and was leader of the light-detecting and ranging (LiDAR) team when he resigned from Google without notice in January of 2016, according to the indictment.
The former star engineer left Google for his own startup called Otto, which was later acquired by Uber.
The theft allegations came out in a civil case in which Waymo accused Uber of stealing trade secrets. That case ended with a settlement between the two firms last year.
Waymo had alleged that Uber conspired with Levandowski, who according to Tuesday’s indictment downloaded files that included circuit board schematics, instructions for installing and testing LiDAR, and an internal tracking document.
‘Donald Trump has never been a billionaire’: Watch David Cay Johnston explain what tax returns will reveal
President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to see the light of day after Deutsche Bank revealed on Tuesday that they had copies of key tax documents.
"And we've got some breaking news stemming from Donald Trump’s fight with House Democrats," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported.
"It has to do with Donald Trump’s tax returns. Capital One and Deutsche Bank had until 4:00 p.m. Eastern today to respond to a court order on whether or not they were in possession of Donald Trump’s tax returns, and while Capital One says it doesn’t have any copies, Deutsche Bank responded differently," she explained. "They say they have quote, responsive returns for either Trump, members of his family or his companies, but the names are right now redacted."
Breaking Banner
Columnist blasts Trump’s ‘support for prejudice and xenophobia’ in upcoming Supreme Court case
On Tuesday, Harry Litman released a scorching column in the Washington Post, castigating President Donald Trump's administration for its role in advocating to strike civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers in a pair of cases before the Supreme Court.
"The argument puts the administration at odds with its own Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that Title VII — which forbids many employment actions taken 'because of' a person's 'sex' — does protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation," wrote Litman. "The solicitor general, which has final authority for representing the administration in the Supreme Court, essentially kicked the EEOC to the curb. Given the high political profile of the case and the issue, the decision likely was made with the input of the White House and with an eye toward its impact on President Trump’s reelection prospects."
CNN
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.