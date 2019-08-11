There may not be surveillance video of Epstein’s death — and a former Bureau of Prisons employee explains why
A former Bureau of Prisons employee told Fox News that there might not be video surveillance of Jeffrey Epstein’s death in the prison where he was housed.
As the adage goes, “dead men tell no tales,” and Epstein could have had extensive amounts of information on many people in power.
Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted that the employee had knowledge of the facility, and not every cell has cameras due to privacy concerns for those awaiting trial.
Former Bureau of Prisons employee with knowledge of the facility where Epstein died tells Fox News there may NOT be surveillance video – not every cell has cameras due to privacy concerns for inmates awaiting trial. @Prisonology @FoxNews
— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 11, 2019
Already there are suspicious about Attorney General Bill Barr’s involvement after another prisoner alleged that he saw Barr at the prison. Then there’s the matter of questions about the unusual treatment of Epstein during his time in prison. Thus far there hasn’t been a call for an independent counsel to investigate, but after Barr’s unethical behavior around the special counsel’s report, there would be reason suspect an internal investigation of the Department of Justice can’t be done in-house.
