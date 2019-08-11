Quantcast
There may not be surveillance video of Epstein’s death — and a former Bureau of Prisons employee explains why

Published

1 min ago

on

A former Bureau of Prisons employee told Fox News that there might not be video surveillance of Jeffrey Epstein’s death in the prison where he was housed.

As the adage goes, “dead men tell no tales,” and Epstein could have had extensive amounts of information on many people in power.

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted that the employee had knowledge of the facility, and not every cell has cameras due to privacy concerns for those awaiting trial.

Already there are suspicious about Attorney General Bill Barr’s involvement after another prisoner alleged that he saw Barr at the prison. Then there’s the matter of questions about the unusual treatment of Epstein during his time in prison. Thus far there hasn’t been a call for an independent counsel to investigate, but after Barr’s unethical behavior around the special counsel’s report, there would be reason suspect an internal investigation of the Department of Justice can’t be done in-house.

A debate about mental fitness probably isn’t the best idea for Trump: Conservative columnist

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 11, 2019

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot cautioned President Donald Trump about starting a debate on "mental fitness" for the presidency.

In a Sunday column, Boot joked about the numerous times Trump seems to attack others for the problems he exhibits. Meanwhile, the president brags about being a "very stable genius" with a "very, very large brain."

Trump’s ham-handed obsession with immigration is crippling his 2020 reelection chances: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 11, 2019

By

Supporters of Donald Trump are beginning to worry that the president's obsession with the border and immigrants is undermining his overall agenda and may come back to bite him on the butt in the 2020 election.

According to a report at Politico, "Donald Trump’s push to restrict immigration is clashing with policy goals in ways that detractors and even some supporters say could hurt his 2020 reelection bid."

The report notes that Trump's attempts to deal with Iran, oust Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro and even make moves -- if only in words and not deeds -- to pass some type of gun control measure are all suffering as he returns again and again to bashing immigrants.

The armed man who entered a Missouri Walmart said it was a Second Amendment ‘social experiment’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 11, 2019

By

Dmitriy Andreychenko, the man who was arrested on Thursday after entering a Missouri Walmart while armed, says he did so as a "social experiment" to test his Second Amendment rights.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Andreychenko is reported to have told investigators, "I wanted to know if that Walmart honored the Second Amendment," according to CNN. He walked into the Springfield Walmart while wearing body armor and carrying a handgun and a rifle. The rifle was slung across his chest as he pushed a shopping cart and used his cell phone to record himself. No one was injured or attacked, and Andreychenko says that he shared his plans with his sister prior to the apparent stunt.

