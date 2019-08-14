Quantcast
‘There’s a big storm coming’: Former GOP congressman warns Trump the economy is headed for disaster

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, CNN reported that former Congressman Mark Sanford (R-SC) released a campaign-style video warning President Donald Trump that America is heading for disaster.

“There’s a big storm coming,” Sanford said in the video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday. America, he said, is “in the most precarious financial position” and “not dealing with it could crush our economy, it could wipe out whatever we’ve saved, it could even destroy our republic.”

Sanford’s warning about deficits and the economy comes as experts are increasingly worried that Trump’s trade war could cause a recession by next year.

It is the latest move suggesting Sanford, who was ousted from his congressional seat in a primary last year amid anger over his personal scandals and insufficient loyalty to President Donald Trump, is leaning toward a primary challenge against the president — which would be almost certain to fail, but is in itself a sign of Trump’s potential weakness as an incumbent.

Watch below:

Enjoy this piece?

Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

