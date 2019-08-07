‘There’s no moral core’: Trump biographer explains why the president can’t comfort grieving families
President Donald Trump is incapable of caring about others, according to his biographer David Cay Johnston.
During an interview with SiriusXMProgress host Dean Obeidallah, Johnston was asked why the president could fail at something so easy as comforting people in a time of tragedy.
“There’s no moral core to Donald,” Johnston explained. “He’s deeply mentally ill, and he doesn’t have any philosophy except himself.”
Obeidallah went more in-depth, asking if there was anything the president wasn’t willing to do to keep himself in office.
“The only thing that would inhibit him would be a fear that he, himself, would pay some penalty for it like being arrested,” he explained. “The people who think that if he loses both the popular and electoral college vote that he won’t leave the White House — the Secret Service will strong-arm walk him out of the building Jan. 20, 2021 if that’s the case.”
Listen to the full interview below:
Trump biographer @DavidCayJ explains to @DeanObeidallah how little showing of empathy to the #ElPasoShooting and #Dayton is nothing new for @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/CR8PVCGjJh
— SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) August 8, 2019
‘Impotent, weak, pathetic’: NYT writer tells Trump to be president to all Americans not just white men in red hats
New York Times contributor and CNN commentator Wajahat Ali unleashed on President Donald Trump for being too weak to protect Americans against domestic terrorism.
During a panel discussion, CNN's Don Lemon read a report that the Department of Homeland Security battled with the president for at least one year trying to get funding to fight domestic terrorism.
Lemon asked Ali why Trump would refuse to protect America in this way.
‘It’s not about you!’ Don Lemon rips Trump’s selfishness during mass shooting site visits
CNN host Don Lemon called out nailed President Donald Trump for making the day of visits to communities wrecked by gun violence
"I guess it should surprise none of us that the feelings of the consoler in chief seem most concerned with while visiting victims, were his own," said Lemon Wednesday night. "It's all about President Trump. Who want to hospitals to meet and comfort the victims. And the plane had barely taken off from the first grieving city when a top aid along for the raid tweeted out the president was treated like a rock star inside the hospital in Dayton. A rock star? How can you boast about that in this context? It would be hard to be more tone-deaf than that. More insensitive. Right? Right? Wrong."
‘Somebody else is pulling the strings’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo thinks Trump isn’t in control of gun regulation
It was reported late Wednesday that not long after President Donald Trump proposed the idea of background checks, he got a phone call from National Rifle Association chief, Wayne LaPierre. It was enough for CNN host Chris Cuomo to wonder what was said and who was really in control at the White House.
After Cuomo's closing statement, he handed he show off to Don Lemon, who commented he thinks the issue is all about politics and not about people.