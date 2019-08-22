‘There’s nothing I’m giving up’: Sean Spicer works for pro-Trump PAC and will not curtail his duties while on DWTS
Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer will be a “star” on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars this season – much to the chagrin of many who expressed outrage this week – but what the announcement on “Good Morning America” didn’t mention is Spicer isn’t giving up his day job – not for a minute.
Spicer is the number three person at America First Action, a pro-Trump PAC headed by former Trump White House cabinet member Linda McMahon. He serves as the political action committee’s Senior Advisor and Spokesman. The organization claims America was “held hostage” by an Obama administration that “sold, piece by piece…our hopes, dreams and values.”
Spicer also runs his own political consulting firm called RigWil.
He will continue to perform his function as the face of both companies, and as he told The Hollywood Reporter he’s not giving up anything.
“There’s nothing I’m stopping or giving up,” Spicer said, noting that ABC is “well aware of my job and what my companies do.”
THR notes Spicer “says he’s not restricted from political activity during his time on Dancing With the Stars.”
Spicer says, “I hope it will be a politics-free zone.”
The new season starts in mid-September, which puts Spicer in the unique position of being able to fundraise and advocate in support of re-electing Trump while his mere presence on TV – he is remembered as the face of the Trump administration – will effectively be a free “plug” for the Trump campaign.
In related and similar news, Fox News today hired former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a political contributor.
‘You’re scared of brown women’: GOP congressman’s town hall spirals into chaos after he attacks Ilhan Omar
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) got a lot more than he bargained for when he held a town hall meeting with constituents in San Antonio this week.
The Austin American Statesman reports that Roy on Wednesday hosted a town hall meeting at the Compassion Church in northern San Antonio this week in which he was confronted over his criticisms of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
While Roy was attacking Omar during the meeting, a woman named Eva Perez yelled at him to "let it go" and stop slamming his Democratic colleagues.
Trump-voting evangelist drops the ‘blasphemy’ hammer on president for deifying himself
In a column for the Washington Post, an evangelical leader who admits he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 is very displeased that the president anointed himself the "chosen one" when speaking with the press on Wednesday.
According to Jay Lowder who heads up the Harvest Ministries in Wichita Falls, Texas, the president stepped over a line with his boast -- calling it "disturbing."
"Since President Trump’s election, many in the evangelical community have lauded him, grateful for his work to protect and propel some of the Christian values we hold so dear," before pointing out that a comparison to Jesus by man who "claims to be a Christian" is nothing less than " shocking, blasphemous and sacrilegious."
Couple who ran demon-obsessed gay ‘conversion therapy’ camp indicted on human trafficking charges
An Alabama couple who operated a controversial gay "conversion therapy" camp has been indicted on human trafficking charges in connection with a new religious facility they set up in Texas.
A grand jury indicted 49-year-old Gary Wiggins and 34-year-old Meghann Wiggins after investigators found they had forced children to work at their Joshua Home for troubled boys, reported KXAN-TV.
Burnet County officials raided the 10-acre property near Bertram in July 2018, where they removed eight boys between 10 and 17 years old as part of an investigation into possible abuse, neglect, labor violations, fraud, licensing violations and human trafficking.