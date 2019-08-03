‘They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars’: Trump defends China trade policy
US President Donald Trump defended Saturday his hardline trade policy against China, arguing that the tariffs he imposed are bringing in “billions” from the Beijing government.
“Things are going along very well with China. They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars, made possible by their monetary devaluations and pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump often argues that tariffs imposed on Chinese goods are paid by China when in fact they are covered by middlemen for US importers and in most cases end up being paid by US consumers who buy those goods.
Trump also said that other countries, fearful of being punished with US levies like China is, are clamoring to reach trade deals with the United States.
“Countries are coming to us wanting to negotiate REAL trade deals, not the one sided horror show deals made by past administrations. They don?t want to be targeted for Tariffs by the US,” Trump tweeted without saying which countries want such accords.
On Thursday Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods in September. The threat jolted global stock markets.
Trump’s announcement came a day after US and Chinese trade negotiators revived talks aimed at ending the year-long dispute.
The new plan means virtually all of the $660 billion in annual two-way trade between the world’s two biggest economies will have tariffs on it.
China on Friday threatened to retaliate. It has already imposed tariffs on $110 billion in American goods, almost all of the products it imports from the US.
“Slapping on tariffs is definitely not a constructive way to resolve economic and trade frictions, it’s not the correct way,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.
After resuming face-to-face talks in Shanghai this week, trade negotiators are set to reconvene in Washington in early September for another round of discussions, which means they will take place just after the new tariffs take effect.
Trump’s latest appearances show the president is running on empty — and now his lies are falling flat: Trump biographer
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Donald Trump biographer and Bloomberg columnist Tim O'Brien said the president's latest appearances show a man who schtick isn't playing the way it used to with crowds and may cause him to lose the 2020 election.
Speaking with host David Gura, O'Brien pointed to Trump's appearance before 9/11 first responders --where he lied about his own whereabouts that day -- and his recent rally in Ohio.
"At the first responders event he should have quite properly be focused on the grief and the needs of the first responders who the federal government was saying 'We will finally make you whole' in terms of your medical bills," O'Brien began. "And instead, he began lying about his own involvement with the events of 9/11. He said he was at Ground Zero. and he wasn't and he's been doing this for years."
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in tourist district
Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas on Saturday evening at pro-democracy protesters in a popular tourist district, as violence rocked the international finance hub once more despite increasingly stern warnings from China.
The semi-autonomous southern Chinese financial hub has seen two months of protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.
Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing this week signalled a hardening stance, including with the arrests of dozens of protesters, and the Chinese military saying it was ready to quell the "intolerable" unrest if requested.
CNN
Trump is the end result of 40 years of right-wing radio hate-mongering: media expert
On Saturday, journalism expert Brian Rosenwald told CNN's Michael Smerconish that the real seeds of Trumpism were planted decades before Trump took office — in right-wing talk radio.
"You said it was not the ride down the escalator, but actually August 1, 1980," said Smerconish. "How come?"
"That’s the day that Rush Limbaugh takes to the radio," said Rosenwald. "And people tune in, what they hear every day is calls for action. It doesn’t make for good radio to say, hey, nuance, compromise, that stuff is boring. But fighting, that’s good radio. And Donald Trump captured that."