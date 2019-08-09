‘They found an AR-15 at his house’: MSNBC reports on FBI arresting Las Vegas white supremacist
The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested a suspected white supremacist extremist in Nevada who is facing ten years in prison.
MSNBC reported on the arrest on “All In” with Chris Hayes.
“And I think some of the things that are pretty disturbing here, Chris, is that he had actually scouted locations for the [Anti-Defamation League], for a Jewish synagogue, expressed on several occasions his desire to kill Jewish people,” NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter explained.
“And then on top of that, he also made statements — apparently after his Miranda warning — according to the federal criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas earlier today, that he made derogatory statements about African Americans, about Jewish people, and about homosexual people as well,” Winter reported.
“In addition to that, the FBI says they found at his house in the course of the search warrant sketches that he drew of a gay bar in Las Vegas where the attack would occur from the outside as well as from the inside,” he continued.
“They found an AR-15 at his house, a bolt action rifle. In addition to that, they found several bomb-making components, certain chemicals which I’m not going identify on the air. Bomb technicians did search the house, and they also found the necessary electronics to possibly put together a bomb as well. So this person wasn’t just aspirational,” Winter reported.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
‘They found an AR-15 at his house’: MSNBC reports on FBI arresting Las Vegas white supremacist
The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested a suspected white supremacist extremist in Nevada who is facing ten years in prison.
MSNBC reported on the arrest on "All In" with Chris Hayes.
"And I think some of the things that are pretty disturbing here, Chris, is that he had actually scouted locations for the [Anti-Defamation League], for a Jewish synagogue, expressed on several occasions his desire to kill Jewish people," NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter explained.
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: White supremacist extremist arrested by joint terrorism task force
The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force has arrested a suspected white supremacist extremist in Nevada.
"A Southern Nevada man, who is employed as a security guard, was charged and arraigned in federal court today in connection to bomb making materials found at his Las Vegas home following an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation," KTNV-TV reported Friday.
United States Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich revealed why they charged Conor Climo, 23, of Las Vegas.
“Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this Country,” Trutanich said. “Law enforcement in Nevada remains determined to use the full weight of our investigative resources to prevent bias-motivated violence before it happens. I commend our partners who identified the threat and took swift and appropriate action to ensure justice and protect the community.”
Breaking Banner
Trump departs for another golf vacation — putting the total taxpayer cost over $111 million
President Donald Trump departed Washington, DC for his latest golf vacation on Friday.
"Donald Trump’s presidential golf costs have topped $110 million in his 2 1/2 years in office – more than $4 million more than a conservative group’s estimate for predecessor Barack Obama’s total travel costs over two full terms," the Huffington Post reported Friday. "Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Friday evening and is scheduled to remain there through Sunday afternoon. It is his 18th golf trip there since taking office. Sunday will mark his 67th day at that course and his 199th day at a golf course he owns."