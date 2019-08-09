‘They found an AR-15 at his house’: MSNBC reports on FBI arresting Las Vegas white supremacist

The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested a suspected white supremacist extremist in Nevada who is facing ten years in prison.

MSNBC reported on the arrest on “All In” with Chris Hayes.

“And I think some of the things that are pretty disturbing here, Chris, is that he had actually scouted locations for the [Anti-Defamation League], for a Jewish synagogue, expressed on several occasions his desire to kill Jewish people,” NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter explained.

“And then on top of that, he also made statements — apparently after his Miranda warning — according to the federal criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas earlier today, that he made derogatory statements about African Americans, about Jewish people, and about homosexual people as well,” Winter reported.

“In addition to that, the FBI says they found at his house in the course of the search warrant sketches that he drew of a gay bar in Las Vegas where the attack would occur from the outside as well as from the inside,” he continued.

“They found an AR-15 at his house, a bolt action rifle. In addition to that, they found several bomb-making components, certain chemicals which I’m not going identify on the air. Bomb technicians did search the house, and they also found the necessary electronics to possibly put together a bomb as well. So this person wasn’t just aspirational,” Winter reported.

