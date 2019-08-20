‘They’re with me all the way’: Trump uses Log Cabin endorsement as shield when asked about destroying LGBT rights

President Donald Trump has not publicly acknowledged the early endorsement he received late last week from the gay Republican group Log Cabin Republicans, but he was quick to mention it when asked about his record of destroying the civil rights of LGBTQ people.

Trump bragged, “they’re with me all the way, and I just got a big endorsement from the Log Cabin group,” during a Tuesday afternoon press gaggle, according to pool reports.

“I’ve done very well with that community,” Trump said of LGBT people. ” I just got an award, or an endorsement yesterday from the exact group,” he added, referring to the Log Cabin Republicans’ endorsement. LCR refused to endorse Trump during the 2016 election, but on Friday falsely claimed Trump has “met his commitments to LGBTQ Americans.”

REPORTER: Mr POTUS, your administration has been taking steps to make it easier to discriminate against LGBT people in the workforce. Are you okay with that? TRUMP: Well, the Log Cabin Republicans endorsed me… I’ve done very well w/ that community. Peter Thiel & so many others pic.twitter.com/W0OMKMzEkT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2019

Contrary to his claims, President Trump is the worse president on LGBTQ issues in modern history.