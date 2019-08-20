‘They’re with me all the way’: Trump uses Log Cabin endorsement as shield when asked about destroying LGBT rights
President Donald Trump has not publicly acknowledged the early endorsement he received late last week from the gay Republican group Log Cabin Republicans, but he was quick to mention it when asked about his record of destroying the civil rights of LGBTQ people.
Trump bragged, “they’re with me all the way, and I just got a big endorsement from the Log Cabin group,” during a Tuesday afternoon press gaggle, according to pool reports.
“I’ve done very well with that community,” Trump said of LGBT people. ” I just got an award, or an endorsement yesterday from the exact group,” he added, referring to the Log Cabin Republicans’ endorsement. LCR refused to endorse Trump during the 2016 election, but on Friday falsely claimed Trump has “met his commitments to LGBTQ Americans.”
Watch:
REPORTER: Mr POTUS, your administration has been taking steps to make it easier to discriminate against LGBT people in the workforce. Are you okay with that?
TRUMP: Well, the Log Cabin Republicans endorsed me… I’ve done very well w/ that community. Peter Thiel & so many others pic.twitter.com/W0OMKMzEkT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2019
Contrary to his claims, President Trump is the worse president on LGBTQ issues in modern history.
Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use
A Mexican judge has granted two people's requests to be allowed to use cocaine recreationally, the organization behind the cases said Tuesday, calling it a "historic step" -- though it must first be reviewed by a higher court.
The rulings, the first of their kind in Mexico, would allow the two petitioners to "possess, transport and use cocaine," but not to sell it, according to Mexico United Against Crime, an organization devoted to ending the Latin American country's "war on drugs."
The Mexico City court ordered the national health regulator, COFEPRIS, to authorize the petitioners' cocaine use in personal, recreational doses, the organization said.
US President Trump reiterates call for Russia to rejoin ‘G8’
US President Donald Trump renewed calls on Tuesday to let Russia join the G7 -- thus making it the G8 again -- group of advanced industrialized countries.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump noted that his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, had wantedRussia out of what used to be the G8 "because Putin outsmarted him”.
Breaking Banner
Three more major NRA leaders are out — as gun group continues downward spiral
Tuesday, three more members of the National Rifle Association have stepped down making it a total of seven NRA board members to leave in the last several months, CNN reported.
The first three were board members who complained about the money NRA chief Wayne LaPierre used to pay for a Beverly Hills wardrobe. Their responsibilities were cut and they left shortly after.
Professional sports shooter Julie Golob left the board just one week ago before her three-year term was up.