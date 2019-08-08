‘This is disgusting’: Americans horrified after seeing Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ rant during El Paso hospital visit

Video of Donald Trump bragging about the size of his crowds while visiting victims of a murderous rampage in an El Paso Walmart by an anti-immigrant white nationalist that left 22 dead, was greeted with horror and disgust by commenters on Twitter.

In the video filmed at University Medical Center of El Paso, Trump was caught exchanging pleasantries with hospital staff with First Lady Melania Trump at his side before bringing up an El Paso rally in February where he claimed he attracted a larger crowd than O’Rourke who also had an event in the city.

Trump’s callousness and narcissism was immediately called out on Twitter as “disgraceful ” — among other things.

You can see a sampling below:

This is absolutely disgraceful! More so bc NONE of the hospitalized victims in EL Paso would meet w/Trump, so he had two discharged pts come back to the hospital for his grossly inappropriate campaign video paid for illegally by taxpayers. #TrumpHospitalFarce — MakeGOPDisappear;BanVotingMachines (@baobann) August 8, 2019

OMFG…..Worst president ever. — MadMD ❄️ (@laurapedirose) August 8, 2019

My god he’s such an embarrassment. And that 40% of voters want to re-elect him is a gut punch. — Lundemo (@Lundemo14) August 8, 2019

This is why they don't let reporters in. They know he's a disaster. — Groots (@GretaGroots) August 8, 2019

He is such a small, sad man. — End Gun Violence Now (@agog146) August 8, 2019

What a truely broken man. — beijaflor (@beijaflor70) August 8, 2019

One of many reasons why @realDonaldTrump is one the most hated individuals in the world. #ImpeachTrump — Pankaj Ramani (@pmramani) August 8, 2019

Melania's face as soon as he starts talking about his rally!🤣🤣🤣 — Nancy Capriglione (@Twittybird357) August 8, 2019

so glad to hear some of the victims recovering from their wounds refused to see him … sure the admin won't include that info in their ridiculous promotion video they made of these visits … — greenlight (@stevenk11011) August 8, 2019

Funny how he looks into the eyes of a white guy but when a brown woman tells him her entire family was killed elsewhere, he asks how are they. — Issa Me (@KitchenGuy617) August 8, 2019

This is disgusting. I can't unsee it. I need to be more careful when I click on any Trump video. Horrifying. https://t.co/L3WUJ21AaF — Ramona Grigg (@RamonaGrigg) August 8, 2019

You know what's even more disgraceful? The millions of americans who support this filth. — Arnie Roman (@arnieroman1) August 8, 2019

Beto attracted more than 5,000 people & paid his bill. — Sammy (@IAmSammyIAm) August 8, 2019