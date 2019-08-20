‘This is how he gets us killed’: American Jews and allies horrified after Trump blurts out anti-Semitic trope

President Donald Trump blurted out another anti-Semitic trope during his brief press availability Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Trump has been having a kind of holy war with Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), two of just three Muslim officials in Congress. When speaking to the press Tuesday, he claimed that Jews have no business supporting Democrats because they’re anti-Semitic. But then he took it a step further.

“Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said.

Clarifying my tweet: Trump made this "disloyalty" comment after blasting Omar as an antisemite. The Omar controversy came after she was accused of…suggesting American Jews have a dual loyalty to Israel. (Critics of the critics said her "allegiance" comment was misinterpreted.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 20, 2019

As New York Times writer Max Fisher noted, “accusing Jews of mass national disloyalty for supporting the wrong political party” hasn’t worked out well historically.

The trope has been used for centuries as a claim that Jews are more loyal to each other or to some kind of secret, global Jewish agenda. In the late nineteenth century, Jews were accused of having “true loyalty” to political movements like Marxism or Communism, the Anti-Defamation League explained. That has all morphed into unfaltering loyalty to Israel over any other country, including their country of origin or citizenship.

Jewish Americans couldn’t believe that Trump would be so willing to blurt out the trope. In the past, Trump’s aides have said that he can’t possibly be anti-Semitic because his daughter is Jewish.

Jews supported Hillary Clinton with 71 percent of the vote in 2018. Jews then supported Democrats 79 percent in 2018. The overwhelming majority of Jewish elected officials in Congress are Democrats.

Per 2016 exit polls, voters who identified as Jewish broke 71-23 for Clinton. In the 2018 midterms, it was 79-17 for Dems. https://t.co/BU31L1BLFb — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) August 20, 2019

You can see the responses below:

Accusing Jews of disloyalty for not bowing to him is some literal Haman shit https://t.co/dWzo8UzJRc — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 20, 2019

Historically, accusing Jews of mass national disloyalty for supporting the wrong political party has worked out fine. Never been an issue. https://t.co/SKKJm5wYmX — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) August 20, 2019

Disloyalty to whom? Trump? America? Other Jews? Israel? It's a horrible thing for a president to say no matter how you slice it. https://t.co/hDndaKTELR — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) August 20, 2019

This is it, Trump’s antisemitic philosophy exposed. If Jews don’t agree with him, they aren’t good Jews. This is how he gets us killed. Sides with the “good ones” and spouts hate at the rest, coded or not. Thus the Soros caravan conspiracy that led to the Pittsburgh massacre. https://t.co/5kAULiF1Xy — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) August 20, 2019

Trump just called 80% of American Jews disloyal. https://t.co/GIKZhwOuFV — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) August 20, 2019

I’m a Jewish American and I am anti-Trump. “fine people on both sides” proved he doesn’t care about the Jewish people — Mike (@ChaiMike26) August 20, 2019

Any supposed Jewish ally who is a Trump supporter gonna come out and condemn this? https://t.co/dEevZi3gFH — (((Kenneth Zauderer))) (@kenzauderer) August 20, 2019

Trump continues his campaign against @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib , using Jews as tools to promote his white supremacy / anti Semitism https://t.co/CaWhlBfNUh — Yoav Litvin (@nookyelur) August 20, 2019

The leading, but not the only, candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020 just accused the vast majority of American Jews of disloyalty. Maybe the party should discuss this. — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 20, 2019

Hoo boy, a lot to unpack here. The president of the United States is saying that the primary loyalty of American Jews should be to Israel, He EXPLICITLY says that Jewish Democrat’s are “disloyal,” presumably to Israel, and the subtext is that “disloyalty” makes them bad Jews. https://t.co/qh6e5yy0qL — David Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) August 20, 2019

context on who Trump is accusing of ignorance and "disloyalty" Gallup: "Jewish Americans were among the least likely to approve of Trump of all religious groups in 2018, with just 26% approving and 71% disapproving." https://t.co/p6os3zdpRp https://t.co/BAqTG8igHH — Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) August 20, 2019

