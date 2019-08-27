‘This is not how a human behaves’: San Juan mayor tells Trump to stop complaining and ‘get out of the way’
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz fiercely rebuked President Donald Trump for complaining about how much disaster aid Puerto Rico is getting.
“We say to the president of the United States, will his lie ever end?” said Cruz. “Will that ever end? Will his racism and vindictive behavior towards the people of Puerto ever end? As you have said, this is not how a president behaves. This is not how a human behaves in the face of adversity. I have to thank the American people, because once again, they have stepped up to the plate.”
“Let me ask you, because you brought up the president and people should know, you have a past with him,” said anchor John Berman. “You’ve been critical. You called him vindictive before, you call him vindictive right now, and you referred to Hurricane María as Trump’s Katrina. Reaction to the death toll, you said his administration ‘killed the Puerto Ricans with neglect.’ So what is your exact reaction to his latest tweet where he keeps on saying $92 million — $92 billion has been appropriated?”
“The president continues to express lies, because the truth really does not suit him,” said Cruz. “As you said, it is not $92 billion … It’s close between $12.6 and $14 billion that’s come to Puerto Rico and still, things have not worked appropriately. Things continue to change. Different attitudes and different laws and restrictions are brought upon Puerto Rico that are different from any other jurisdiction.”
“However I have to say it appears, it appears that FEMA has learned some of the lessons from the past from Irma and Maria,” added Cruz. “I got off the phone with Alejandro de la Campa, and it appears they have, you know, 3.2 million liters of water. They have five warehouses there in Puerto Rico. He told me that they have around 200,000 blue tarps. So it seems like some people have learned the lessons of the past, or are willing to say that they didn’t do right by us the first time, and they’re trying to do their best.”
“That is not the case with the president of the United States,” said Cruz flatly. “We are not going to be concerned by, frankly, his behavior, his lack of understanding, and it is ludicrous. 3,000 Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job. So get out of the way, President Trump, and let the people that can do the job get the job done.”
CNN
Trump seems to be implying Puerto Ricans are causing hurricanes to spite him: CNN reporter
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," correspondent Abby Phillip analyzed President Donald Trump's contempt for disaster victims in Puerto Rico.
"The president, as you know, has been tweeting about Puerto Rico, as a powerful new storm threatens to strike as soon as tomorrow," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "This is what the president tweeted. He said, 'Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end? Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all time record of its kind for 'anywhere.'" That number is misleading for many reasons, but he cited the $92 billion figure when talking about Puerto Rico. Is he signaling he may not be willing to provide more aid if necessary to the American citizens on Puerto Rico?"
CNN
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.
G7 leaders showcase the best of their countries — Trump wants to show off his ‘second-rate golf course’: CNN guest
According to a former White House official, it is bad enough that Donald Trump wants to personally profit off the G7 conference he will be hosting in 2020, but it is made worse but what he will subject foreign leaders to when they arrive.
Speaking with CNN "New Day" hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former President Bill Clinton aide Joe Lockhart expressed disgust at Trump's plan to host the conference at his Doral country club in Florida.
Host Berman kicked off the discussion by noting that stalwart Trump defender, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), is also appalled by the president's plan.