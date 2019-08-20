Three more major NRA leaders are out — as gun group continues downward spiral

Tuesday, three more members of the National Rifle Association have stepped down making it a total of seven NRA board members to leave in the last several months, CNN reported.

The first three were board members who complained about the money NRA chief Wayne LaPierre used to pay for a Beverly Hills wardrobe. Their responsibilities were cut and they left shortly after.

Professional sports shooter Julie Golob left the board just one week ago before her three-year term was up.

“This was not a decision I made lightly. I apologize to those members who have supported me that I will not be completing the full 3-year term. I also feel this is the best decision for me and my family,” she explained in a note posted on her website.

Country music singer and NRA board member Craig Morgan has resigned, according to the CNN report. NASCAR team owner Richard Childress was another who stepped down on Monday along with David Lehman, the deputy executive director and general counsel at the NRA’s Insititute for Legislative Action.