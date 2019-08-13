‘Too late!’ CNN’s Angela Rye uncorks righteous rant against Republicans who want credit for mild criticism of Trump

CNN’s Angela Rye on Tuesday told fellow CNN analyst April Ryan to stop being so forgiving of Republican officials who offer only mild criticism of President Donald Trump.

After Ryan gave former Trump UN ambassador Nikki Haley credit for pushing back on the president sarcastically mocking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after his house got burglarized, Rye jumped in to say that Haley doesn’t deserve a pat on the head for doing the bare minimum of what any decent person would do.

“I am tired of the standard being so low,” said Rye, who formerly worked as the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus. “I don’t care if she’s tweeting! I want her to figure out how she’s going to get her former boss to stop activating the people who breaking into his house and causing members of Congress who are like family to me to receive death threats!”

Rye also said that if Republicans wanted credit, they should have stood up to Trump years ago — and that any mild criticisms of him now are merely face-saving window dressing.

“I don’t give a flying damn about a tweet!” she said. “I don’t care about an Instagram post, I don’t care about a book they write. It’s too late, it’s not enough, I’m sorry!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.