Top DHS aide resigns amid Trump anger that new anti-immigration plan didn’t get better TV ratings: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

The Trump White House has long been plagued by record turnover and now Axios is reporting that yet another Trump administration official has found himself out of a job.

According to Axios, Andrew Meehan, a top aide to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, stepped down this week amid tensions between DHS and the Trump White House.

Sources tell Axios that President Donald Trump grew upset at DHS this week because the department decided to unveil a new proposal aimed at letting the government indefinitely detain migrant families at the Reagan Center, which is home to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s D.C. office. The president apparently felt that the plan would have gotten far more television coverage if it had been announced at the White House.

“[Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan] could have been on all the TVs if he wanted to,” one senior White House official tells Axios. “But not everybody’s taking live coverage from the Reagan Center at the last minute. At some point something has got to go right at DHS with their messaging and rollouts.”

The report also claims that the president has been pining for a DHS secretary who will do a better job of defending him on cable news shows, such as acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director Ken Cuccinelli and acting ICE director Mark Morgan.

