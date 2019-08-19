Quantcast
Top Senate Republican dismisses recession as Democratic fantasy, as Trump’s team frantically tries to head one off

Published

11 mins ago

on

Chuck Grassley senate floor

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump’s team is frantically considering a payroll tax cut to boost consumer spending, amid gloomy market signs and concern among Wall Street analysts that the risk of a recession is rising.

But it appears that Trump’s Republican allies in Congress are not on board with this idea. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has articulated that he hasn’t talked about the matter with Trump — and that fears of a recession are premature.

It remains to be seen whether the current economic fears have merit. But the president seems to believe they do — and he now has to convince his fellow Republicans to help him head it off.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference.

