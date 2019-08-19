Top Senate Republican dismisses recession as Democratic fantasy, as Trump’s team frantically tries to head one off

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump’s team is frantically considering a payroll tax cut to boost consumer spending, amid gloomy market signs and concern among Wall Street analysts that the risk of a recession is rising.

But it appears that Trump’s Republican allies in Congress are not on board with this idea. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has articulated that he hasn’t talked about the matter with Trump — and that fears of a recession are premature.

Statement from spox for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley re: payroll tax cut “Chairman Grassley has not discussed a potential payroll tax cut with the Administration. At this point, recession seems more of a political wish by Democrats than an economic reality.” — Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) August 19, 2019

It remains to be seen whether the current economic fears have merit. But the president seems to believe they do — and he now has to convince his fellow Republicans to help him head it off.