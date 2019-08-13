Top Trump official Ken Cuccinelli faces immediate backlash for his ‘absurd’ rewrite of the Statue of Liberty greeting
“Cuccinelli may as well have this engraved on a plaque, hang it around his neck, and wear it for the rest of his life,” said the director of the ACLU’s immigrant rights project
Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli is under fresh fire on Tuesday after telling NPR in an interview that the famous words engraved on the U.S. Statue of Liberty—based on the poem by Emma Lazarus—should be re-cast with a qualifier when it comes to the kinds of people arriving at the nation’s shores seeking refuge or welcome.
“Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge,” Cuccinelli responded after being asked by NPR’s “Morning Edition” host Rachel Martin if the Lazarus poem, titled “The New Colossus,” remains part of the American ethos under the Trump administration
Here’s acting USCIS director Ken Cuccinelli saying on NPR this morning that the Statue of Liberty plaque should be changed to read, “give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet, and who will not become a public charge.” pic.twitter.com/q8OoNn3k6r
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2019
His appearance on NPR came a day after Cuccunelli announced the administration was proposing new immigration rules that would require prospective green card applicants to show evidence that they would not likely require government assistance at any point in the future if they were granted foreign worker or permanent residency status.
As the audio from Cuccinelli’s Tuesday morning interview hit social media channels, outrage and condemnation immediately followed.
“Cuccinelli may as well have this engraved on a plaque, hang it around his neck, and wear it for the rest of his life,” tweeted Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.
Vile and un-American.
Cuccinelli is a xenophobic, anti-immigrant fringe figure who has no business being in government. He is unqualified to run USCIS and could never be confirmed.
Its clear the Trump Administration just wants to keep certain people outhttps://t.co/HM25PUnHvc
— House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) August 13, 2019
This is absurd, historically inaccurate, ableist, and shockingly devoid of humanity and compassion. Someone get this guy a history book & a heart. https://t.co/QyKK4zDRSe
— Sofi Hersher (@sof) August 13, 2019
According to CBS News, the long-anticipated policy “would require caseworkers to consider the use of government housing, food, and medical assistance such as the widely-used Section 8 housing vouchers, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Medicare’s Part D prescription drug coverage” when examining permanent residency applications.
Per NPR on Tuesday:
Welfare benefits will be just one factor that immigration service officers use to determine an applicant’s fate in the United States, in addition to age, health, education and financial status.
“If they don’t have future prospects of being legal permanent residents without welfare, that will be counted against them,” Cuccinelli said.
“All immigrants who can stand on their own two feet, self-sufficient, pull themselves up by their bootstraps,” would be welcome, he added.
As Common Dreams reporting noted Monday, immigrant rights groups that denounced the plan when it was first unveiled in September raised fresh alarm and vowed to take legal action against the Trump administration to stop the rule, which is now set to take effect in 62 days.
‘This is crazy’: Scientists alarmed as lightning near North Pole seen as latest sign of climate breakdown
"I think there's potential for nasty surprises coming out of the Arctic."
Meteorologists and climate scientists were startled Monday after the U.S. National Weather Service confirmed that an extremely rare occurrence of lightning had been observed at the North Pole.
Multiple lightning strikes were recorded by the NWS office in Fairbanks, Alaska between 4:00 and 6:00pm on Saturday, within 300 miles of the pole.
Breaking Banner
Details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death posted on right-wing troll website 4Chan — 38 minutes before first news reports
Details about the death of accused international sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were posted on 4Chan, the infamous website frequented by white nationalists and right-wing trolls, 38 minutes before it was reported by ABC News this past Saturday.
BuzzFeed News reports that the New York City Fire Department has launched an investigation to determine whether one of its own first responders posted the information about Epstein on the website.
Trump suggests Chris Cuomo is too mentally ill for a gun: ‘I would not want to see a weapon in his hand’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that CNN host Chris Cuomo is mentally ill and should not be allowed to own a firearm.
During a gaggle with reporters, Trump was asked about a tense confrontation between Cuomo and man who called him an anti-Italian slur.
"I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible," Trump said at the suggestion that Cuomo threatened the man. "His language was horrible. He looked like an out-of-control animal. He lost it."
"He spews lies every night," the president continued. "I do not know why anyone would defend him. Chris Cuomo is out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible. I do not know who is defending him. Maybe they did not see it. Anyone who saw who saw Chris Cuomo would say that was a disgrace. You would never see me do that."