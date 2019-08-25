Quantcast
Trump admits he may have goofed up launching trade war with China: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump admitted that he is now second-guessing himself over his trade war with China which has severely impacted American farmers and U.S. manufacturers.

The report is based upon an exchange between the president and a reporter that was noted by CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Trump was reportedly asked by an unnamed reporter, “Mr. President, any second thoughts on escalating the trade war with China?”

“Yeah, sure, why not? ” Trump replied and, pressed further, he added, “Might as well, might as well,” and then “I have second thoughts about everything.”

Hours later, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham walked back Trump’s comments, saying they had been misinterpreted and that the president meant he wished he had increased tariffs even higher. See below:

As Axios notes, ” This is the first time he has indicated any regret that his trade war with China had spiraled into an international crisis, and it could be an attempt by Trump to de-escalate tensions between the 2 countries.”

You can read more here.

