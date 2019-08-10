Trump appointee busted for using her personal Instagram account to blame Hillary Clinton for Epstein suicide
Eagle-eyed observers caught one of Donald Trump’s appointees using her personal Instagram account to lay blame on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the reported suicide of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Shortly after news broke that Epstein had committed suicide in a Lower Manhattan jail overseen by the Justice Department, HUD official Lynne Patton posted a message with screenshot of an Epstein report, then wrote: “Hillary’d!! 😳 P.S. Let me know when I’m supposed to feel badly about this… #VinceFosterPartTwo.”
Patton has previously been under scrutiny over her appointment to HUD having been a wedding planner in her previous career.
You can see her handiwork below:
What will actually happen is Dems will act responsibly, and Republicans (like Trump-party-planner-turned-HUD-regional-director Lynne Patton) will fan a Clinton conspiracy theory, and that's how the fact that Trump used to pal around with Epstein becomes a non-fact on the right. pic.twitter.com/3FFpzMul6t
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 10, 2019
Here’s Trump family party planner and HUD appointee Lynne Patton saying Epstein was “Hillary’d” pic.twitter.com/gyzTETr3HT
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 10, 2019
