Trump appointee busted for using her personal Instagram account to blame Hillary Clinton for Epstein suicide

Published

2 hours ago

on

Eagle-eyed observers caught one of Donald Trump’s appointees using her personal Instagram account to lay blame on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the reported suicide of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Shortly after news broke that Epstein had committed suicide in a Lower Manhattan jail overseen by the Justice Department, HUD official Lynne Patton posted a message with screenshot of an Epstein report, then wrote: “Hillary’d!! 😳 P.S. Let me know when I’m supposed to feel badly about this… #VinceFosterPartTwo.”

Patton has previously been under scrutiny over her appointment to HUD having been a wedding planner in her previous career.

You can see her handiwork below:

