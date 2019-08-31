Quantcast
Trump backer humiliated with his own words on MSNBC after blaming immigrants for hurting the economy

6 hours ago

During an MSNBC panel discussion of Donald Trump’s efforts to limit immigrants coming into the country, a former adviser to the president’s 2016 campaign had his own words turned back on him when he complained about the deleterious effects immigration has had on the economy.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Sam Nunberg made the pitch for limiting immigration saying, “I want the border secure, I want less of the undereducated coming into America, I want Americans to have jobs, I don’t want schools to be filled and I want American citizens to be educated.”

After adding that the U.S. has had its “manufacturing diluted” Nunberg was called out by MSNBC regular Maria Honijosa with a series of questions.

“Wait, what does immigration have to do with manufacturing?” she pressed Nunberg.

“It has to do with the fact that we have people underemployed if we have people that are not highly educated –,” he attempted before being cut off.

“So you’re saying that the American economy is — hold on one second, do you think that the American economy has been growing, factually, over the last eight years?” she asked.

“Do I think it’s been growing? Sure, ” he shot back.

“Do you know how many undocumented immigrants have been here during that time? Hinojosa pressed.

“They say about 12 million,” he conceded. “I’d say more, maybe twenty.”

“Omigosh,” Hinojosa cut in. “So, therefore, you just disproved your own theory.”

“I don’t think so,” Nunberg attempted as host Reid cut in.

Watch below:

