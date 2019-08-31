Trump backer humiliated with his own words on MSNBC after blaming immigrants for hurting the economy

During an MSNBC panel discussion of Donald Trump’s efforts to limit immigrants coming into the country, a former adviser to the president’s 2016 campaign had his own words turned back on him when he complained about the deleterious effects immigration has had on the economy.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, Sam Nunberg made the pitch for limiting immigration saying, “I want the border secure, I want less of the undereducated coming into America, I want Americans to have jobs, I don’t want schools to be filled and I want American citizens to be educated.”
ADVERTISEMENT
After adding that the U.S. has had its “manufacturing diluted” Nunberg was called out by MSNBC regular Maria Honijosa with a series of questions.
“Wait, what does immigration have to do with manufacturing?” she pressed Nunberg.
“It has to do with the fact that we have people underemployed if we have people that are not highly educated –,” he attempted before being cut off.
“So you’re saying that the American economy is — hold on one second, do you think that the American economy has been growing, factually, over the last eight years?” she asked.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Do I think it’s been growing? Sure, ” he shot back.
“Do you know how many undocumented immigrants have been here during that time? Hinojosa pressed.
“They say about 12 million,” he conceded. “I’d say more, maybe twenty.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“Omigosh,” Hinojosa cut in. “So, therefore, you just disproved your own theory.”
“I don’t think so,” Nunberg attempted as host Reid cut in.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.
"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."