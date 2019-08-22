Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump becoming ‘brazenly megalomaniacal’ — and ‘it will only get worse’: ‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter Tony Schwartz

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s ghostwriter for “The Art of the Deal” interrupted his vacation to warn that the former reality TV star’s mental state appears to be dissolving before the public eye.

Tony Schwartz, who spent hundreds of hours with the future president working on the 1987 book that defined his public persona as a celebrity businessman, has warned since the 2016 campaign that Trump is dangerously unfit for office.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday morning, he issued another urgent warning based on the president’s recent behavior, which includes comparing himself to the “second coming” and declaring himself the “chosen one.”

“On vacation, but feel compelled to share this,” Schwartz tweeted. “Trump seems more unmoored from reality and more brazenly megalomaniacal than I have ever observed before. And it will definitely get worse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Madman’: Rick Wilson warns pressures of presidency have driven Trump ‘batsh*t crazy’

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

The president is "batsh*t crazy," according to a Republican operative -- and there's apparently nothing Americans can do about that until next year's election.

Trump supporters, and much of the mainstream media, once believed the president's outrageous and outlandish remarks were part of some psychological strategy to "own the libs," wrote GOP strategist Rick Wilson for The Daily Beast, but "only idiots and zealots believe that now."

"The howling vacuum of need within Trump's soul had already distorted every normal human emotion for decades, but now the stress of the presidency and the realities of his lasting failures have pushed him closer to a very public mental breakdown," Wilson wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Holocaust survivor’s son rips Netanyahu ‘shill’ Trump: ‘Opposing Israel’s right-wing government isn’t anti-semitic — you are’

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Hey Donald Trump, apparently you want to mix it up with me, son of a Holocaust survivor because I don’t agree that Israel—another sovereign nation—should be able to act as an oppressive occupier of Arab-owned land.

I’m not impressed with your offensive but limp, stupid statements about “Jewish Democrats” all because you think it plays well with your re-election campaign. You want a piece of me, bring it. You have done enough to piss me off.

Even given an extra day of reporter questions to suggest that you had missteps in accusing Jewish Democrats who don’t back the kowtowing policies of right-leaning Benjamin Netanyahu to remain as Israeli prime minister, you doubled down.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A corporate land and water grab is happening in Utah — and the Trump administration isn’t doing anything to stop it

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Citadel Ruins at Bears Ears

A company wants to mine sand in southern Utah about 10 miles from Zion National Park to use for fracking and has signed contracts to buy more than 391 million gallons of water a year from a nearby city and a water district.

Environmental groups and an animal sanctuary are trying to block improvements to an 0.81-mile unpaved Utah county road in Kane County about 10 miles northwest of Kanab, Utah, on federal land that the business, Southern Red Sands LLC, would need to operate. The Bureau of Land Management is considering the request.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance said the project “will likely have significant, negative environmental impacts.” An endangered snail found only in the Grand Canyon and in small ponds near the proposed mine could be harmed.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image