Trump blasted with ridicule for praising Ivanka and Jared on vacation: ‘Everybody works harder than those two’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted with ridicule for praising his “incredible” daughter and son-in-law for taking a break from working in his White House.

Ivanka Trump shared photos on social media of herself and husband Jared Kushner — both senior advisers to the president — on a camping vacation trip, and Trump retweeted one post in a busy morning commenting on social media.

The post angered and amused other social media users.

Enjoy this piece?

Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting.

