Trump blasted with ridicule for praising Ivanka and Jared on vacation: ‘Everybody works harder than those two’

President Donald Trump was blasted with ridicule for praising his “incredible” daughter and son-in-law for taking a break from working in his White House.

Ivanka Trump shared photos on social media of herself and husband Jared Kushner — both senior advisers to the president — on a camping vacation trip, and Trump retweeted one post in a busy morning commenting on social media.

Two incredible people. I can’t believe they’re not working (few work harder)! https://t.co/tsh8KDS8Qs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

The post angered and amused other social media users.

Two crooks! — Joanne DeMarco (@nyjocool) August 20, 2019

Both are criminals!! — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) August 20, 2019

All about you Ivanka and her beard. pic.twitter.com/Jz34BnXnou — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) August 20, 2019

Grifters. pic.twitter.com/noNTD4OQJt — A Girl Has No President (@SusanSpice) August 20, 2019

Nobody in your family has worked a day in their life. Bringing cake to the Klan potluck doesn't count. — emergency party chihuahua (@sckamar) August 20, 2019

Nepotism. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 20, 2019

Everybody works harder than those two morons — R.Fenn Jazzman247 (@RickFenn2) August 20, 2019

WE MISS OBAMA — 🦄 Thiara Diamond🦄 (@ThiaraDiamondd) August 20, 2019

Enjoy. In prison, they won't be able to see the sun that much. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) August 20, 2019

Excuse me while I puke my guts out. These self-entitled arrogant turds are about as deplorable as you are, Donnie. Oh, I’m sorry, I miss pronounced your name… Fat boy Donnie. — Alex Kahill (@AlexKahill) August 20, 2019

oh yes, the failed handbag plagiarizer and her overleveraged and underqualified spouse, what a power couple. is that the field where Khashoggi's remains are — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 20, 2019

