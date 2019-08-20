Trump blasted with ridicule for praising Ivanka and Jared on vacation: ‘Everybody works harder than those two’
President Donald Trump was blasted with ridicule for praising his “incredible” daughter and son-in-law for taking a break from working in his White House.
Ivanka Trump shared photos on social media of herself and husband Jared Kushner — both senior advisers to the president — on a camping vacation trip, and Trump retweeted one post in a busy morning commenting on social media.
Two incredible people. I can’t believe they’re not working (few work harder)! https://t.co/tsh8KDS8Qs
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
The post angered and amused other social media users.
Two crooks!
— Joanne DeMarco (@nyjocool) August 20, 2019
Both are criminals!!
— Debbie (@Debbie56111656) August 20, 2019
All about you Ivanka and her beard. pic.twitter.com/Jz34BnXnou
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) August 20, 2019
Grifters. pic.twitter.com/noNTD4OQJt
— A Girl Has No President (@SusanSpice) August 20, 2019
Nobody in your family has worked a day in their life. Bringing cake to the Klan potluck doesn't count.
— emergency party chihuahua (@sckamar) August 20, 2019
Nepotism.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 20, 2019
Everybody works harder than those two morons
— R.Fenn Jazzman247 (@RickFenn2) August 20, 2019
WE MISS OBAMA
— 🦄 Thiara Diamond🦄 (@ThiaraDiamondd) August 20, 2019
Enjoy. In prison, they won't be able to see the sun that much.
— Thorsten (@Airvooocht) August 20, 2019
Excuse me while I puke my guts out. These self-entitled arrogant turds are about as deplorable as you are, Donnie. Oh, I’m sorry, I miss pronounced your name… Fat boy Donnie.
— Alex Kahill (@AlexKahill) August 20, 2019
oh yes, the failed handbag plagiarizer and her overleveraged and underqualified spouse, what a power couple. is that the field where Khashoggi's remains are
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 20, 2019
What do they actually work on besides vacationing and traveling? We see lots of photo ops, but nothing to do with work. You should fire them immediately and make sure to revoke their security clearances.
— Leadership matters. (@JoanneRN123) August 20, 2019