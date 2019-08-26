Trump brags for 2 minutes in ‘commercial’ push to hold next year’s G7 at his troubled Miami golf resort

For the past few days President Donald Trump has been at the annual meeting of G7 leaders, taking time to post massive tweetstorms, attacking China, and skipping critical meetings on climate change and the fires destroying the Amazon – meetings that were attended by the other six top leaders. This year’s G7 was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.

Next year the annual meeting will be hosted by President Trump. And for months he has been pushing to hold it at his own golf resort, the failing Trump National Doral Miami, which he purchased in a bankruptcy fire sale for $150 million. Net operating at the resort is down 69% in the past two years, according to a report in The Washington Post from May.

“President Trump said Monday he was likely to hold next year’s Group of Seven summit in Doral, Fla., at his resort, meaning he would personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders,” The Washington Post just reported.

“They love the location of the hotel,” President Trump said Monday to reporters, bragging about its proximity to the airport. “We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it. Really you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land.”

“People are really liking it,” he added.

Trump “went on to give a long commercial of sorts for the property, hailing its acres, separate buildings for different delegations and ‘great’ conference rooms.”

Were the 2020 G7 to be held at any of Trump’s properties he would stand to make millions, not to mention forever owning the prestige of having hosted a historic summit, which is invaluable.

Watch:

Trump uses G7 to promote private Doral resort he still owns and profits from, which he says may host the G7 next year: “It’s a great place. It’s got tremendous acreage … people are really liking it … we haven’t found anything that could even come close to competing with it.” pic.twitter.com/MK2vY2inK1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2019