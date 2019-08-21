Trump’s broken at least 8 huge promises he made to his base — and has already started blaming others

President Donald Trump, like all politicians, came into office promising to make bold and dramatic changes.
On Wednesday, Axios ran through some of the major things Trump promised to do as president — and which of those things he has accomplished or is working on.
On the one hand, Trump threw out a number of Obama-era regulations, appointed two ultra-conservative Supreme Court justices, dramatically harshened U.S. immigration policy, imposed tariffs on China, withdrew or began the process of withdrawing from a number of international agreements, and passed a major tax cut.
On the other hand, he has failed to build the wall — let alone make Mexico pay for it. He has dramatically grown the national debt and trade deficits instead of reducing them. He has not replaced the Affordable Care Act (at least, assuming legal experts are correct that the Texas lawsuit will fail). He has not withdrawn the United States from foreign military engagements, even if he has been less hawkish than some of his advisers would have wanted. He has not overhauled the nation’s infrastructure. And in light of the cavalcade of corruption scandals and resignations within his Cabinet, he has certainly not drained the swamp.
The upshot is that Trump knows he has little to show for his presidency — and he is already trying to deflect blame onto the media.
All told, there are still certainly examples Trump’s supporters can point to of the president doing what he said he would do. Whether those things are in the best interests of America remains to be seen.
