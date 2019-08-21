Trump insists ‘our economy is sooo strong’ — then blames ‘lamestream media’ if it tanks

President Donald Trump continued laying the groundwork to convince his supporters the looming recession was caused by the media, not his economic policies.

Trump and his White House aides have called into question economic data showing a recession on the horizon, saying the economy was fundamentally strong, while also suggesting a downturn was caused by his political enemies to undermine his re-election chances.

“The Fake News LameStream Media is doing everything possible the ‘create’ a U.S. recession,” Trump tweeted, “even though the numbers & facts are working totally in the opposite direction. They would be willing to hurt many people, but that doesn’t matter to them. Our Economy is sooo strong, sorry!”