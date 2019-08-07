Trump calls going to El Paso ‘a terrific opportunity really to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was heading to El Paso in part because it’s a “terrific opportunity” to “congratulate” police who over the weekend had to deal with a massive shooting that left dozens of people dead.

While speaking with reporters on the White House lawn, the president did acknowledge that he would be meeting with some of the victims whose friends and family were shot and killed by a racist man who echoed the president’s rhetoric about immigrants “invading” the United States.

He quickly pivoted to talking about the work police in the city had done and called his trip “a terrific opportunity really to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement.”

The president then added that “the job they’ve done was incredible.”

Watch the video below.

