Trump calls going to El Paso ‘a terrific opportunity really to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was heading to El Paso in part because it’s a “terrific opportunity” to “congratulate” police who over the weekend had to deal with a massive shooting that left dozens of people dead.
While speaking with reporters on the White House lawn, the president did acknowledge that he would be meeting with some of the victims whose friends and family were shot and killed by a racist man who echoed the president’s rhetoric about immigrants “invading” the United States.
He quickly pivoted to talking about the work police in the city had done and called his trip “a terrific opportunity really to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement.”
The president then added that “the job they’ve done was incredible.”
Trump characterizes his trip to mass shooting sites as "a terrific opportunity really to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement." pic.twitter.com/rgWxe1pDxs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2019
Reporter calls out Trump to his face: You and El Paso shooter use the same ‘invasion’ rhetoric
A reporter called out President Donald Trump to his face for spreading the same racist rhetoric as a gunman who killed 21 people in El Paso.
The president spoke briefly with reporters Tuesday morning as he prepared to board Air Force One for Dayton, where another gunman killed nine people hours after a man targeted Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart store in Texas.
Trump and the El Paso gunman used the same "invasion" rhetoric to slur Latino migrants, and a reporter confronted the president about those similarities on the White House lawn.
"You and the shooter in El Paso used that same language," said the unidentified reporter. "Do you regret that?"
