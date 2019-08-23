Trump campaign official bizarrely compares president to Mother Teresa: ‘Who has done more for women?’
A former “Apprentice” contestant-turned-Iowa campaign official compared President Donald Trump to Mother Teresa.
Tana Goertz, the key primary state’s Trump Team coordinator, claimed the president had done more for women than possibly anyone else in history than the sainted Calcutta nun, reported CBS News.
“There’s not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population,” Goertz said. “I can’t think of one person that I could go, except for Mother Teresa. I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?”
Goertz, a contestant on the third season of Trump’s NBC reality show, said the president would boost the election chances of other Republicans running in next year’s election, after last year’s midterm losses for the GOP.
“If Donald Trump was running, we would have never lost anything,” Goertz said. “There’s different candidates running that don’t have the power that Donald Trump has, and the pull.”
"There's not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population. I can't think of one person that I could go, except for Mother Theresa. I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?" Goertz went on to say. pic.twitter.com/ox91N5UaYY
— Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) August 23, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump Twitter freaks out about coming recession and tries to pin the blame on the Democrats
President Donald Trump betrayed his mortal fear of a recession in another early morning Twitter rant about the economy.
The president insisted the economy was fine, and again tried to blame Democrats and the media if a recession hits before the 2020 election.
"The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well," the president tweeted. "Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession."
He suggested that his political enemies were willing to sacrifice their wealth to defeat him next year.
‘Vive la France’: 75 years ago, Paris freed from Nazi occupation
In August 1944 ordinary Parisians rose up, led by Resistance fighters supported by workers, women and even priests to throw off the Nazi yoke after four years.
Following six days of street clashes, random attacks and armed barricades, they were joined by French and US soldiers and victory was confirmed.
"Paris outraged! Paris broken! Paris martyred!" General Charles de Gaulle declared outside the city hall on August 25.
"But Paris liberated! Liberated by itself. Liberated by its people."
- Almost bypassed? -
The landing of tens of thousands of American, British and Canadian troops on the beaches of Normandy on June 6 launched the final pushback against Adolf Hitler's forces.
Breaking Banner
‘American Carnage’: How Mike Pence uses his brand of right-wing evangelical Christianity to play Trump
In February of 2018, Donald Trump's former political guru Steve Bannon told Bloomberg News that in the 2016 election, "The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with shit.”
Bannon was proven correct in his strategy of how Trump's racist, authoritarian pseudo-populist movement could win power in the United States (and various other places around the world). Nearly three years into Trump's tenure the American news media is still struggling with how to cover a president and an administration that have no use for democratic norms, the Constitution, the rule of law, and the truth or reality itself.