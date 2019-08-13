Trump campaign says Scaramucci ‘doesn’t care about America’ after he calls for downfall of president
In an interview on Fox News, Trump campaign spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp accused former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci of not loving America because he revoked his endorsement of President Donald Trump.
“The only one having a nuclear meltdown is Anthony Scaramucci,” Schlapp told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “[He’s] obviously trying to get attention and the only way he can do it is to be critical of this president.”
“Anthony Scaramucci couldn’t even keep a job past the 11th or 12th day,” she continued. “Why? Because he was an awful leader while he was in the White House. And the staffers who worked for him always remember it as being a dark time in the White House communications office.”
Schlapp contended that Scaramucci is being propped up by the “liberal media” because “he doesn’t care about America and is more focused about his reputation than talking about the great works the president does.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trump suggests Chris Cuomo is too mentally ill for a gun: ‘I would not want to see a weapon in his hand’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that CNN host Chris Cuomo is mentally ill and should not be allowed to own a firearm.
During a gaggle with reporters, Trump was asked about a tense confrontation between Cuomo and man who called him an anti-Italian slur.
"I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible," Trump said at the suggestion that Cuomo threatened the man. "His language was horrible. He looked like an out-of-control animal. He lost it."
"He spews lies every night," the president continued. "I do not know why anyone would defend him. Chris Cuomo is out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible. I do not know who is defending him. Maybe they did not see it. Anyone who saw who saw Chris Cuomo would say that was a disgrace. You would never see me do that."
Featured Video
Trump campaign says Scaramucci ‘doesn’t care about America’ after he calls for downfall of president
In an interview on Fox News, Trump campaign spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp accused former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci of not loving America because he revoked his endorsement of President Donald Trump.
"The only one having a nuclear meltdown is Anthony Scaramucci," Schlapp told Fox News host Sandra Smith. "[He's] obviously trying to get attention and the only way he can do it is to be critical of this president."
"Anthony Scaramucci couldn't even keep a job past the 11th or 12th day," she continued. "Why? Because he was an awful leader while he was in the White House. And the staffers who worked for him always remember it as being a dark time in the White House communications office."
‘We need to fight racism the way we fight cancer’: Antiracist explains how racism and capitalism are intertwined
In his new book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” professor Ibram X. Kendi urges readers to break out of the false framework of “racist” and “not racist,” instead laying out what it means to be antiracist: viewing racial groups as equals and pushing for policies that create racial equity. Kendi says, “We can’t just talk about racism as an original sin. We have to talk about racism as the original cancer, as this original disease that has been killing America.”