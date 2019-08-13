Quantcast
Trump campaign says Scaramucci ‘doesn’t care about America’ after he calls for downfall of president

Published

1 hour ago

on

In an interview on Fox News, Trump campaign spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp accused former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci of not loving America because he revoked his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

“The only one having a nuclear meltdown is Anthony Scaramucci,” Schlapp told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “[He’s] obviously trying to get attention and the only way he can do it is to be critical of this president.”

“Anthony Scaramucci couldn’t even keep a job past the 11th or 12th day,” she continued. “Why? Because he was an awful leader while he was in the White House. And the staffers who worked for him always remember it as being a dark time in the White House communications office.”

Schlapp contended that Scaramucci is being propped up by the “liberal media” because “he doesn’t care about America and is more focused about his reputation than talking about the great works the president does.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

