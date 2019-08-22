Quantcast
Trump claims both that the economy is doing ‘really well’ and experiencing a downturn in the very same tweet

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the Federal Reserve Thursday, claiming the economy was great while also experiencing a downturn.

“The Economy is doing really well. The Federal Reserve can easily make it Record Setting! The question is being asked, why are we paying much more in interest than Germany and certain other countries? Be early (for a change), not late. Let America win big, rather than just win!” he tweeted.

Trump has denied that the economy is about to make a downturn, but if it happens, he’s building in a contingency plan to blame Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. According to Trump, Powell should have cut interest rates the second he was appointed to the position.

