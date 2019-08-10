Quantcast
Trump claims to be ‘working almost all the time’ — while reviewing a comedy TV show during vacation

Published

22 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday offered his latest television criticism while on vacation at one of his golf courses.

The television-critic-in-chief claimed to be working “almost all the time” in the same Twitter thread.

“Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show – So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients,” Trump claimed, despite the fact the hospital said otherwise.

“Said I was on vacation. Wrong!” he argued. “Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than cause big disruption by going to Manhattan.”

“Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that,” he said, despite having no public events on his schedule.

Jeffrey Epstein prosecution remains ongoing — because alleged co-conspirators remain alive: SDNY

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors are going their prosecution in the Jeffrey Epstein case, despite the fact he was found dead in his prison cell on Monday.

Normally, the death of the defendant would end any pending criminal prosecutions. But Epstein's case involved a conspiracy count, and as one cannot conspire with themselves, that angle of the investigation "remains ongoing."

Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter of an apparent suicide," South District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

Five dead after explosion at Russian nuclear facility during missile test — radiation spike detected: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Russia's nuclear agency said Saturday an explosion during missile testing in the Arctic left five workers dead and involved radioactive isotopes after a nearby city recorded a spike in radiation levels.

Rosatom said the force of the explosion on Thursday blew several of its staff from a testing platform into the sea.

Russia's military did not initially say that the accident involved nuclear equipment, but stressed that radiation levels were normal afterwards.

Officials in the nearby city of Severodvinsk nonetheless reported that radiation levels briefly increased after the accident.

