Trump claims to be ‘working almost all the time’ — while reviewing a comedy TV show during vacation
President Donald Trump on Saturday offered his latest television criticism while on vacation at one of his golf courses.
The television-critic-in-chief claimed to be working “almost all the time” in the same Twitter thread.
“Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show – So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients,” Trump claimed, despite the fact the hospital said otherwise.
More overnight reporting here on the El Paso shooting victims who didn’t want to meet Trump when he visited the hospital — a @BobMooreNews exclusive https://t.co/ANiIEqZrfh
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 8, 2019
“Said I was on vacation. Wrong!” he argued. “Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than cause big disruption by going to Manhattan.”
Trump departs for another golf vacation — putting the total taxpayer cost over $111 million
https://t.co/jQp9s6b5GN
— Raw Story (@RawStory) August 9, 2019
“Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that,” he said, despite having no public events on his schedule.
Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show – So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients. Said I was on vacation. Wrong! Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019
….cause big disruption by going to Manhattan. Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that…And sooo many other false statements. He is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019
After the hospitalized patients refused to meet with Trump, UMC officials scrambled to find discharged patients to come back to the hospital. Most also said no; 2 came back, including the 2-month-old baby he and @FLOTUS took the picture with.
— Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) August 10, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.