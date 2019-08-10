Trump claims to be ‘working almost all the time’ — while reviewing a comedy TV show during vacation

President Donald Trump on Saturday offered his latest television criticism while on vacation at one of his golf courses.

The television-critic-in-chief claimed to be working “almost all the time” in the same Twitter thread.

“Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show – So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients,” Trump claimed, despite the fact the hospital said otherwise.

More overnight reporting here on the El Paso shooting victims who didn’t want to meet Trump when he visited the hospital — a @BobMooreNews exclusive https://t.co/ANiIEqZrfh — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 8, 2019

“Said I was on vacation. Wrong!” he argued. “Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than cause big disruption by going to Manhattan.”

Trump departs for another golf vacation — putting the total taxpayer cost over $111 million

https://t.co/jQp9s6b5GN — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 9, 2019

“Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that,” he said, despite having no public events on his schedule.

Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show – So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients. Said I was on vacation. Wrong! Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

….cause big disruption by going to Manhattan. Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that…And sooo many other false statements. He is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

After the hospitalized patients refused to meet with Trump, UMC officials scrambled to find discharged patients to come back to the hospital. Most also said no; 2 came back, including the 2-month-old baby he and @FLOTUS took the picture with. — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) August 10, 2019