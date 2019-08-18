Trump fans smacked down for whining the president is being called a ‘racist’ in righteous rant

Addressing complaints from both White House officials and fans of Donald Trump that they are tired of hearing the president called a racist, “AM Joy” regular Tiffany Cross fired right back saying they better get used to it.

Following clips of White House adviser Stephen Miller attempting to explain the White House’s policies on immigrants, the co-founder of The Beat DC stood up for labeling the president as a bogot.

“It’s accurate, you have to call a thing a thing,” she began. “I think that’s part of the reason why we got here because in 2015, when he kicked off his campaign with a bunch of racist rhetoric, there was a hesitancy to call it out. And there was the first two years of his presidency when he introduced ridiculous white supremacist policies and would follow that up with additional racist rhetoric and we have an echo chamber of people repeating these things, so we have to call a thing a thing.”

“So I feel like now finally we are here,” she continued. “I understand there are maybe some people who get tired hearing about it. You know, kind of tough luck. There are a lot of people who live it and endure it every day for decades and centuries who get tired of experiencing it.”

“A good rule of thumb is, if you are not a person of color and millions of people of color are saying a thing is racist, it’s not your place to say it is not,” she advised.

Watch below:

