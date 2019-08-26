Trump insists he’s losing money as president — while hyping ‘luxurious’ golf course as next G7 site
President Donald Trump sounded like a real estate brochure while hyping his struggling Florida golf course as the site of next year’s G7 summit.
The president sounded like he’d made up his mind to host the international event at Trump National Doral Golf Club, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, although he insisted he would not personally profit from the summit.
“I’ll tell you what,” Trump began. “I’ve spent, and I think I will in a combination of loss and opportunity, probably it’ll cost me anywhere from $3 billion to $5 billion to be president, and the only thing I care about is this country. Couldn’t care less — otherwise I wouldn’t have done it.”
“I used to get a lot of money to make speeches,” he continued. “Now I give speeches all the time. You know what I get? Zippo, and that’s good, and I did a lot of great jobs and a lot of deals that I don’t do anymore, and I don’t want to do them. The deals I’m making are great deals for the country. That’s much more important.”
Trump then promoted his underperforming resort as the site of next year’s meeting, which the U.S. had already been scheduled to host.
“Doral happens to be within Miami, it’s a city, it’s a wonderful place, it’s a very, very successful area of Florida,” Trump said. “It’s, very importantly, only five minutes from the airport, the airport’s right next door. It’s a big international airport, one of the biggest in the world.”
“My people looked at 12 sites,” he continued. “All good, but some were two hours from an airport, some were four hours. I mean, they were so far away. Some didn’t allow this or they didn’t allow that. With Doral we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows. They each hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It’s, like, such a natural.”
“We wouldn’t have to do the work they did here, and they’ve really done a beautiful job,” Trump added, “and what we have also is Miami, and we have many hundreds of acres so that, in terms of parking, in terms of all of the things that you need, the ballrooms are among the biggest in Florida, and the best — new.”
White House officially helping Trump promote his golf course for next year’s G7 summit
The official White House Twitter account on Monday helped President Donald Trump promote his financially struggling Trump National Doral Miami golf course as a location for next year's G7 summit.
Even though Trump claimed during his press conference at the G7 that he had not finalized any plans to use the club as the location of the G7 meeting, the White House Twitter account posted a video of Trump touting the club's benefits and described it as "Trump [sharing] the location of the next G7 summit, hosted by the United States," which seemingly indicates that Trump is planning to make it the official meeting location.
‘So strange’: MSNBC panel stunned after Trump has a meltdown over Obama and Russia
On Monday, President Donald Trump took a shot at former President Obama, claiming that Russia outsmarted him when it annexed Crimea.
A reporter asked the president why Russia was kicked out of the G8 (now the G7). He replied by suggesting Russia should be readmitted, and bashing Obama.
"It was annexed during President Obama — I know you like President Obama — but it was annexed during President Obama's term," Trump said.
"If it was during my term, I'd say, 'Sorry, folks. I made a mistake. President Obama was pure and simply outsmarted,' he added. "They took Crimea during his term. That was not a good thing. It could have been stopped — could have been stopped with the right, whatever. It could have been stopped. But President Obama was unable to stop it, and it's too bad."
Startling new research shows how Facebook algorithm changes suppressed journalism and meddled with democracy
Facebook’s News Feed algorithm determines what users see on its platform – from funny memes to comments from friends. The company regularly updates this algorithm, which can dramatically change what information people consume.
As the 2020 election approaches, there is much public concern that what was dubbed “Russian meddling” in the 2016 presidential election could happen again. But what’s not getting enough attention is the role Facebook’s algorithm changes play, intentionally or not, in that kind of meddling.