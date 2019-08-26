Trump insists he’s losing money as president — while hyping ‘luxurious’ golf course as next G7 site

President Donald Trump sounded like a real estate brochure while hyping his struggling Florida golf course as the site of next year’s G7 summit.

The president sounded like he’d made up his mind to host the international event at Trump National Doral Golf Club, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, although he insisted he would not personally profit from the summit.

“I’ll tell you what,” Trump began. “I’ve spent, and I think I will in a combination of loss and opportunity, probably it’ll cost me anywhere from $3 billion to $5 billion to be president, and the only thing I care about is this country. Couldn’t care less — otherwise I wouldn’t have done it.”

“I used to get a lot of money to make speeches,” he continued. “Now I give speeches all the time. You know what I get? Zippo, and that’s good, and I did a lot of great jobs and a lot of deals that I don’t do anymore, and I don’t want to do them. The deals I’m making are great deals for the country. That’s much more important.”

Trump then promoted his underperforming resort as the site of next year’s meeting, which the U.S. had already been scheduled to host.

“Doral happens to be within Miami, it’s a city, it’s a wonderful place, it’s a very, very successful area of Florida,” Trump said. “It’s, very importantly, only five minutes from the airport, the airport’s right next door. It’s a big international airport, one of the biggest in the world.”

“My people looked at 12 sites,” he continued. “All good, but some were two hours from an airport, some were four hours. I mean, they were so far away. Some didn’t allow this or they didn’t allow that. With Doral we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows. They each hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It’s, like, such a natural.”

“We wouldn’t have to do the work they did here, and they’ve really done a beautiful job,” Trump added, “and what we have also is Miami, and we have many hundreds of acres so that, in terms of parking, in terms of all of the things that you need, the ballrooms are among the biggest in Florida, and the best — new.”