Trump is a ‘paranoid, delusional individual’ who ‘can’t do much about anything’: Congressman

Published

1 hour ago

on

On CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Monday, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) laid into President Donald Trump, calling him a “paranoid, delusional individual” who is steering America into the ground with his personal demons.

Americans, Cohen said, need to come “to grips with the fact that we have a leader who is not capable of leading this country. The economy is in danger because the president has no clue. He doesn’t have an economist. He’s got a TV commentator. They don’t know what to do.”

“I’ve been with some of the leaders around the world in the last several months, and they are pretty much the folks I’ve been with, and top financial people concerned about the United States going it alone with the tariffs on China that they think will harm the world economy, rather than acting in concert with our allies, and they have no faith in Trump, and I have no faith in Trump.”

“Truth of the matter is, my father was a psychiatrist,” added Cohen, “I think about him often, and I think he should be here today rather than me, because when you listen to that previous report you had, that’s a paranoid, delusional individual, blaming even Fox News and the media for the problems with the economy and saying everything’s fine and everything’s wonderful. There is an interview I just read back from 1990 where Trump cavalierly said depressions occur in the economy on a regular basis and there is not much you can do about them. Well, he can’t do much about anything.”

Watch below:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

