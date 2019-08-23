Trump is going off the rails because he fears prosecution if he loses re-election: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika
President Donald Trump’s recent outbursts have been triggered by his all-consuming fears about the economy tanking his re-election chances, according to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
The president’s behavior has been even more erratic than usual this week, the “Morning Joe” hosts agreed, and they believe he’s worried about his sagging poll numbers and a possible recession on the horizon.
“That ‘genius’ is at a 36 percent now,” Scarborough said. “You’ve actually been saying for the past week or two that you believe that even his more unbalanced behavior that’s been noted by The Atlantic, and it’s been noted by Jonathan Lemire and the Associated Press, and it’s been noted by Gene (Robinson), and it’s been noted by conservatives.
“From the fascist chants of ‘send them back,’ to the dual loyalty press conference that he held outside the White House this week, you believe that he’s been hearing from his aides inside the White House for the last week or two more bad news coming on the economy, and it’s been your opinion that’s what set him off.”
Brzezinski agreed, saying that Trump fears possible prosecution by the Southern District of New York if he loses re-election next year, before the statute of limitations run out on his alleged crimes.
“Many believe it sets him off because if he loses re-election he’s headed to a, you know, to a bad place in his life,” she said. “You know, legal challenges awaiting him that would not be awaiting him four years later. So this is make-or-break for President Trump.”
Kids on grade school cheerleading team asked to sell assault rifle raffle tickets – or pay $100 ‘opt-out fee’
Members of a New Richmond, Ohio elementary school cheerleading team were forced to sell $10 raffle tickets for an AM-15 optic ready assault rifle or pay a $100 “opt-out fee,” CNN reports. One mother of a 7-year old who joined the Junior Lions Cheer Team spoke out in opposition.
“This is absurd, you’re having elementary kids sell your AR-15. Why?” Heather Chilton told CNN affiliate WXIX. “I highly doubt that something would happen with the gun, but say it did. Say one of the kids in the high school got a hold of it — got the AR-15 or AM-15 and shot up a school with it, and I’m the one that sold the raffle ticket to his dad?”
Trump aide Cuccinelli snaps after CNN’s Camerota shows him pictures of caged kids: ‘I’m not going to take that’
A CNN interview with acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli took a contentious turn on Friday morning after host Alisyn Camerota showed him pictures of immigrant children being held in cages and asked him why he would want to hold them even longer based upon a recent policy change he instituted.
As the CNN host pressed the Trump administration official on plans to hold children indefinitely, she put pictures of the kids in cages up on the screen which angered Cuccinelli.
"On one level it protects children, but it also exposes children to the overcrowding. Here's some of the roll we've been playing for months," she began, only to have the White House official cut her off.
China retaliates again in Trump’s trade war — and sends the stock market plunging
China on Friday announced that it was levying tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods in the latest retaliation against President Donald Trump's trade war.
In addition to slapping tariffs on an additional $75 billion worth of goods, China also said it would resume enforcing duties against American automobiles.
As Bloomberg reports, the announcement of new tariffs ahead of the opening bell on Friday sent stock market futures plunging downward.