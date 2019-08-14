Trump is toast if the economy sinks — and his 2020 slogan will have to be ‘Sustain the Pain’: NYT reporter
New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin appeared on John King’s CNN show Wednesday to inform viewers that President Donald Trump simply cannot sustain an economic recession if he hopes to win reelection next year.
With recession warning signs flashing, the president has once again put public pressure on the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates and pump more money into the economy ahead of the 2020 election campaign.
As Martin explained, a souring economy would give Trump almost nothing to campaign on next year.
“‘Sustain the Pain,’ in my experience covering politics, is not a good bumper sticker slogan,” he joked. “‘Sustain the Pain — Reelect Trump’ I don’t think will be very effective.”
Earlier in the panel, CNN’s Phil Mattingly argued that Trump’s latest attacks on the Federal Reserve were a desperate plea to help him undo the damage that he did by setting off a trade war with China.
“The tweet is essentially saying, ‘I would like the Fed to stop me from punching myself, or at least keep me from being… injured by me punching myself,” he explained.
CNN Money reporter Cristina Alesci on Wednesday said there were many reasons for Americans to worry about a coming recession -- and not just the inverted Treasury bond yield curve that has sent stock markets plunging.
During an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Alesci broke down what it means when the yield curve inverts and why it is not the only signal that a recession could be on its way.
"Usually when you have an inverted yield curve that is proceeded by a recession," she explained. "We are in an abnormal environment, so no one really knows where we're going to go from here. But here's the thing: Warning signs of a recession are flashing everywhere. Investors were really optimistic and perhaps saw the delay in tariffs as a sign Trump wanted to get a deal done with China before the election. This morning, I called it: They're waking up and realizing maybe not, maybe he's going to drag this through the election."