‘Trump knows the economy can make or break him’: CNN’s Erin Burnett breaks down why the president fears the Dow slide
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” anchor Erin Burnett broke down President Donald Trump’s seeming panic over the day’s 800-point Dow stock slide — and what it means for his case for a second term.
“Trump took to Twitter, sending nine tweets about the economy, including trying to spin the plunge in interest rates into a positive,” said Burnett. “The president tweeting ‘Tremendous amounts of money pouring into the United States. People want safety!'”
“Well, the president is right about this. Money is pouring into U.S. Treasuries,” said Burnett. “But that, as he well knows, is not a sign of strength tonight. That is a sign of deep recession fears. The lower the yield on benchmark Treasuries, the lower the interest rates, the higher the fear of economic crisis. And today the 30-year yield fell to its lowest level in history.”
“Markets also afraid of Trump and China’s trade war. And Trump took that head-on today too. The tweet ‘We are winning, big time, against China.’ Well, only time will tell on this. But as for winning right now, Trump’s war with China is hurting the United States, big time.”
“Trump knows the economy can make or break him. He knows this all too well,” said Burnett. “Just listen to Trump.”
“Last year, for the first in a decade, the United States was ranked the most competitive economy anywhere in the world,” said Trump in a clip.
“I made the economy so strong that nothing is going to stop us,” he said in another.
“Our country now has the hottest economy anywhere in the world,” he said in yet another.
“That’s not what the markets are saying tonight,” said Burnett. “And so Trump is blaming someone else, one of his favorite bogeymen, Jerome Powell for the market freefall. Another tweet moments ago: ‘China is not our problem, though Hong Kong is not helping. Our problem is with the Fed.’ Why blame China when you could blame someone in the United States?”
Trump is driving the American economy into the ground just like he did with his casinos: Tom Steyer
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Tom Steyer, the billionaire progressive activist who founded Need to Impeach and is now running for president, told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump is leading America to economic ruination — and will make it all but impossible to use our normal methods to alleviate recessions.
"What would you say to those American families who are feeling rather optimistic about this Trump economy?" asked Blitzer.
"I would say this," said Steyer. "What Mr. Trump has done is what he did when he was running Atlantic City casinos into the ground. He's over-promised and alleged up and borrowed a ton of money. It feels very good in the short run. But long-term, he's not doing the things that actually make Americans safe, prosperous and well-paid. He's not investing in education, he's continuing to favor only the richest Americans. Actually more equal societies where the money is spread more evenly throughout our much more stable."
Trump is toast if the economy sinks — and his 2020 slogan will have to be ‘Sustain the Pain’: NYT reporter
New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin appeared on John King's CNN show Wednesday to inform viewers that President Donald Trump simply cannot sustain an economic recession if he hopes to win reelection next year.
With recession warning signs flashing, the president has once again put public pressure on the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates and pump more money into the economy ahead of the 2020 election campaign.
‘What Bible are they reading?’ CNN’s Angela Rye drops the hammer on evangelicals who are fine with Trump’s racism
CNN's Angela Rye on Wednesday took a shot at Trump-loving evangelicals who are supporting President Donald Trump either despite or because of his racist rhetoric.
While discussing Trump immigration official Ken Cuccinelli's attempts to rewrite the immigrant-welcoming poem on the Statue of Liberty, Rye questioned how so many self-proclaimed Christians could keep supporting a president who regularly goes against what they are taught in the Bible.