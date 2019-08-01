Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lied about the money being sent to Baltimore — here’s the reality of how much is going to whom

Published

1 hour ago

on

As part of his racist attacks against Baltimore, Maryland and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), President Donald Trump claimed that the city got “billions” in funding from the federal government. He then alleged that the money was stolen and doesn’t make it to the people because of corruption. It was a lie.

“Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail,” Trump tweeted July 29. “The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee!”

The Baltimore Sun chased down the truth about the budget allocations sent to the city and found that no federal dollars were allocated to rodent relief.

If you look at the chunk of $8 billion given to Baltimore, it’s actually allocated individuals, agencies and other institutions. “The vast majority has not gone to City Hall to distribute.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At least $3 billion goes to Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Medical Services Corp and the University of Maryland for research and development, medical care and other programs, The Sun said. More than $600 million goes to vouchers and other housing subsidies that ultimately goes to slumlords like Jared Kushner’s family.

Then there’s the matter of Social Security payments to individuals. Retirees and disabled Baltimore residents account for $1 billion of the budget. Another $100 million goes to students who get federal Pell Grants. Approximately $500 million goes to Baltimore City Public Schools for “Title I” funding. About $200 million goes to nonprofit groups that help people with HIV and AIDS.

The city of Baltimore gets about $380 million in federal assistance, which gets distributed to 75 different services. The largest amount goes to HIV treatment services and those without health insurance, housing for the homeless, and reducing smoking among pregnant women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state of Maryland gets nearly $68 billion total from the federal government and it’s hardly one of the top states sucking up federal spending.

Read the full report from The Baltimore Sun and see the allocations via USASpending.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump approves of North Korea missile tests: ‘I have no problem’ because they’re just ‘short-range missiles’

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

On Thursday, in conversation with reporters, President Donald Trump said that he had 'no problem' with North Korea's new round of missile tests.

"Short-range missiles, we never made an agreement on that," said Trump. "I have no problem, we'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They're very standard."

The thought that short-range missiles would still be capable of hitting our allies in the region, like South Korea and Japan, does not seem to have occurred to him.

Watch below:

Trump says he has "no problem" with North Korea testing missiles because they are just "short-range missiles" that are "very standard." pic.twitter.com/fdKtQ6yrBE

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Elijah Cumming’s home was broken into the same day Trump launched his attacks on him

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lied about the money being sent to Baltimore — here’s the reality of how much is going to whom

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

As part of his racist attacks against Baltimore, Maryland and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), President Donald Trump claimed that the city got "billions" in funding from the federal government. He then alleged that the money was stolen and doesn't make it to the people because of corruption. It was a lie.

"Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail," Trump tweeted July 29. "The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee!"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]