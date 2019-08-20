Trump-loving game show host sets off a tsunami of mockery by claiming ‘racism has nothing to do with race’
Chuck Woolery, who formerly hosted TV gameshows such as “Love Connection,” “Scrabble,” and “The Dating Game,” has reinvented himself as one of the most vocal pro-Trump voices on Twitter. His observations generate their fair share of backlash and mockery, and a tweet he fired off this Monday was no exception.
According to Woolery, racism is a concept dreamed up by the “Progressive Left” for “attention.”
RACISM HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE. Racism is the Progressive Left crying out for attention. If you disagree with the ProgressiveLeft. They consider you a Racist. They are desperate to hold on to the Black Vote.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 19, 2019
“RACISM HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE,” Woolery tweeted. “Racism is the Progressive Left crying out for attention. If you disagree with the ProgressiveLeft. They consider you a Racist. They are desperate to hold on to the Black Vote.”
In the comment thread that opened up beneath the tweet, people took issue with Woolery’s questionable take on the origins of racism in America.
lol grandpa is yelling at the teevee again
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) August 20, 2019
Racism has nothing to do with race? Really? Come on man, that’s just stupid. Racism is all about race. That’s why it’s call “race”-ism. #DontBeStupid
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) August 20, 2019
Humanity has nothing to do with humans! Certainly nothing to do with you…
— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) August 19, 2019
Nothing wrong with an old white man trying define racism…
Seems all white to me.
— (((edelweisspirat))) #HadEnough (@crandallgold) August 20, 2019
Racism is you saying exactly what you just did. Racism is not the progressive left crying out for attention. Why don’t you ask the people who are the victims of racism what racism is? Because you certainly have no clue.
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 20, 2019
Ummm Chuck? Race is the root word of racism?
You’re no Alex Trebek, my friend. 😏
— Joy Edwards (@dogsshouldrule) August 19, 2019
Until this tweet, I assumed you were a reasonably intelligent person who knew his political positions were ridiculous. Now I’m not sure. You might just be an idiot.
— Dave Hogg (@stareagle) August 20, 2019
Shorter Chuck Woolery: I’ve never been the victim of racism so nobody else has. Day in and day out, I keep not being the victim of racism, so it’s just more and more proof to my little mind that nobody else possibly could be.
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2019
I loved your dating show back in day. So disappointing that it turns out you are a lunatic… and racism is a very real thing but something you obviously know nothing about as a rich , old white dude.
— LittleMissHorrorNerd (@MissHorrorNerd) August 20, 2019
Last month, Woolery tweeted out another questionable take on the history of racism, suggesting that the phenomenon didn’t exist until Barack Obama was elected president.
“Obama, ‘There is not a white America, Black America, Asian America, there is only Americans,'” Woolery wrote, quoting the former president. “Then he was elected and divided everyone by the color of their skin and ideology. If you don’t know this, you’re not paying attention.”
