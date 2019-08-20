Quantcast
Trump-loving game show host sets off a tsunami of mockery by claiming ‘racism has nothing to do with race’

Chuck Woolery, who formerly hosted TV gameshows such as “Love Connection,” “Scrabble,” and “The Dating Game,” has reinvented himself as one of the most vocal pro-Trump voices on Twitter. His observations generate their fair share of backlash and mockery, and a tweet he fired off this Monday was no exception.

According to Woolery, racism is a concept dreamed up by the “Progressive Left” for “attention.”

“RACISM HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE,” Woolery tweeted. “Racism is the Progressive Left crying out for attention. If you disagree with the ProgressiveLeft. They consider you a Racist. They are desperate to hold on to the Black Vote.”

In the comment thread that opened up beneath the tweet, people took issue with Woolery’s questionable take on the origins of racism in America.

Last month, Woolery tweeted out another questionable take on the history of racism, suggesting that the phenomenon didn’t exist until Barack Obama was elected president.

“Obama, ‘There is not a white America, Black America, Asian America, there is only Americans,'” Woolery wrote, quoting the former president. “Then he was elected and divided everyone by the color of their skin and ideology. If you don’t know this, you’re not paying attention.”

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

