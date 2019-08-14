Trump-loving Google ‘whistleblower’ believes Jews were behind 9/11

Right-wing dirty trickster James O’Keefe this week has been promoting the claims of a former Google engineer who has been alleging that the company is biased against conservatives and President Donald Trump.
However, as the Daily Beast reports, O’Keefe’s purported “whistleblower” is a conspiracy theorist who believes Jews were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
The Daily Beast looked at the social media history of former Google engineer Zach Vorhies, who has claimed that his former company rigs its search algorithms to harm conservatives and promote liberals.
In all, it found that Vorhies has promoted multiple anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists and has also shown an attraction to QAnon, the conspiracy theory that claimed Trump and former special counsel Robert Mueller were secretly working together to uncover a global pedophile ring run by Hillary Clinton.
“Israel and the zionist cabal planned 9/11 and its going to all come out,” Vorhies wrote in one tweet.
Vorhies also has made multiple references to the “Zionist Occupational Government,” or “ZOG,” a conspiracy theory that claims the U.S. government is being secretly run by a cabal of villainous Jews.
Additionally, the publication reports that the former Google engineer “appears to be an early follower of QAnon, tweeting positively in January 2018 about the conspiracy theory, three months after it launched with a series of anonymous, cryptic messages posted online” and that he has since “tweeted other QAnon phrases, like ‘Where we go one, we go all’ and ‘trust the plan.'”
