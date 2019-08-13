Trump makes Hong Kong protests about himself with bizarre complaint about people ‘blaming me’

As police clashed with protestors in Hong Kong Tuesday, President Donald Trump made the protests in Hong Kong about him.

“Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong,” Trump said. “I can’t imagine why?” the president wondered.

Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

In fact, no prominent pundit appears to have made the link between Hong Kong and the president.

In the latest development in Hong Kong, protestors tied up a reporter for a state-run outlet. There have been suspicions among the demonstrators of undercover cops infiltrating the protests.