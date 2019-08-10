Trump may throw the NRA under the bus because they’re ‘going bankrupt’ and can’t hurt him if he signs a bill they oppose
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump may be willing to consider signing off on some sort of new gun control laws because he feels the staggering National Rifle Association is on its last legs and may not have the money to come after him if he goes against their wishes
The reports states that Trump has long had a history of wavering on gun laws depending on which way the winds are blowing or who asks him, but with NRA in turmoil — and in financial straits — the president may ignore N.R.A. head Wayne LaPierre’s s entreaties and sign a bill that could help him with voters going into 2020.
There is no guarantee the president will break with the N.R.A. which spent big to help elect him in 2016, but as one observer noted Trump is highly unpredictable.
“Trump has more opinions on gun safety than a Magic 8 Ball,” explained John Feinblatt, president of the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, “If he means what he says, he will call Mitch McConnell up and get a pledge from him to bring the Senate back,” before adding any delay would likely be a “clear cave to the N.R.A.”
The report goes on to state that “On Friday, he [Trump] seemed to once again concede the sway the group still holds over him, stressing to reporters that ‘I have a very good relationship,” then quickly adding, “I will change it. I have a great relationship with the N.R.A.'”
However, the Times reports, “Privately, Mr. Trump has recently told advisers that he believes the N.R.A. is ‘going bankrupt’ after internal upheaval at the organization, and he thinks they won’t have the financial means to harm him during the re-election campaign.”
Additionally, Trump is faced with some GOP lawmakers whose own election prospects may be tied to at least an attempt at passing some type of gun control law which could also influence his decision if he gets enough pressure.
You can read more here.
