Doctors dismayed by Trump’s lack of empathy during El Paso hospital visit
President Donald Trump’s behavior disturbed doctors during a visit to an El Paso hospital where some of the victims of a mass shooting are being treated.
The president was caught on video at the hospital boasting about crowd size and attacking the city’s former congressman Beto O’Rourke, and doctors at the Del Sol medical center said Trump appeared to “lack empathy” during the visit, reported The Guardian.
A previous version of that article reported that Trump used a pejorative to mock the gunman for surrendering instead of dying in a gun battle, but The Guardian issued a correction saying the quote had been misattributed.
Doctors at the Del Sol medical center in El Paso, where some of the survivors are still being treated, later said the president appeared to “lack empathy” after he boasted during the visit that he drew a larger crowd at a January rally in the city than one held by “crazy” Beto O’Rourke.
The 24-year-old suspect, who used similar anti-immigrant rhetoric as Trump in a manifesto he allegedly posted online, was arrested after opening fire at a Walmart store in the Texas border city.
The president did not meet with any of the eight survivors who remain in the hospital.
Three of them were in too poor a condition to visit, or do not speak English, and five declined Trump’s offer.
(Note: This article originally stated, based on reporting from The Guardian, that Trump had described the gunman as a “pussy” for allowing himself to be captured. The Guardian later retracted this quote, and Raw Story has followed suit.)
