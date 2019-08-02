Trump praises alt-right former advisor Steve Bannon: ‘I loved working with him’

Donald Trump on Friday tweeted out love for his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, for an interview where he hoped that even more people would run against the president in 2020.

Trump tweeted a video clip of Bannon appearing on CNBC, where he attempted to get former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — a former Republican — to enter the race.

“You’ve still got some people on the sidelines,” Bannon argued. “You’ve got Bloomberg, you’ve got Clinton.”

“You see Michael Bloomberg or Hillary Clinton getting into this?” the anchor asked.

Bannon didn’t answer the question.

But Trump praised the appearance.

“Nice to see that one of my best pupils is still a giant Trump fan. Steve joined me after I won the primaries, but I loved working with him!” Trump said.

Nice to see that one of my best pupils is still a giant Trump fan. Steve joined me after I won the primaries, but I loved working with him! pic.twitter.com/jRpmdrGYTB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019