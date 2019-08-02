Trump praises alt-right former advisor Steve Bannon: ‘I loved working with him’
Donald Trump on Friday tweeted out love for his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, for an interview where he hoped that even more people would run against the president in 2020.
Trump tweeted a video clip of Bannon appearing on CNBC, where he attempted to get former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — a former Republican — to enter the race.
“You’ve still got some people on the sidelines,” Bannon argued. “You’ve got Bloomberg, you’ve got Clinton.”
“You see Michael Bloomberg or Hillary Clinton getting into this?” the anchor asked.
Bannon didn’t answer the question.
But Trump praised the appearance.
“Nice to see that one of my best pupils is still a giant Trump fan. Steve joined me after I won the primaries, but I loved working with him!” Trump said.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
#FirePantaleo: Demands for justice as NYPD officer who used fatal chokehold on Eric Garner gets suspension
Department puts Daniel Pantaleo on suspension after administrative judge recommends firing
The New York Police Department announced Friday it was placing officer Daniel Pantaleo—who placed Eric Garner in a banned and fatal chokehold in 2014—on suspension following an administrative judge's recommendation earlier in the day that Pantaleo be fired.
Breaking Banner
San Jose police union caught auctioning off semi-automatic rifle — after Gilroy mass shooting
The San Jose police union was blasted for raffling off a semi-automatic rifle following the mass shooting in nearby Gilroy that was allegedly committed by a perpetrator armed with an AK-47 variant.
"A police union fundraising raffle featuring a semiautomatic rifle as the prize was canceled Friday, a day after San Jose’s former police auditor called it out as being in particularly poor taste in the wake of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting that killed three people and wounded 13 more," the San Jose Mercury News reported Friday.
BUSTED: How Trump’s political appointees overruled tougher settlements with big banks
After talks with well-connected lawyers for Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland, senior Justice Department officials in Washington last year told career prosecutors who’d been investigating the banks’ misdeeds to settle for less than they wanted.
Since Donald Trump’s election, federal white-collar enforcement has taken a big hit. Fines and settlements against corporations have plummeted. Prosecutions of individuals are falling to record lows.